Bowers named student of the month

  • Updated
UniTec Career Center Welding Instructor Jon Jones, left, and UniTec Director Jeff Cauley, right, congratulate Kingston senior Remington Bowers on being named the career and technical school's Student of the Month for December 2022.

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for December 2022 is Remington Bowers, a Kingston High School senior who is pursuing a career as a boilermaker.

“Thank you to my instructor, Mr. Jon Jones," said Bowers. "He has been a huge part of my success in welding and getting me where I am. I’m looking forward to pursuing my career as a Boilermaker."

Jones was very complimentary of Bowers.

“Remington has a great attitude and work ethic. He is a leader in the class and will go far in whichever avenue he pursues," said Jones.

For more information on the Welding Technology program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

