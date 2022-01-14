Boyer named UniTec Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for November 2021 is Jewel Boyer, a Kingston senior who is pursuing Digital Media Production.

Boyer’s post-graduation plans are to attend university, studying photography.

“I have enjoyed my experience at UniTec. I get to experience things like recording commercials, taking professional grade pictures, meeting people from different schools and communities," said Boyer. "I appreciate Mr. Loughary guiding me to my career goal of digital media. Being at UniTec has jump started my career opportunities, networking with people and businesses currently in the trade. UniTec is not just about construction trades, it can be for creative careers as well. I really encourage anyone to tour the place and to consider UniTec. Come see what it’s really about."

UniTec instructor Jason Loughary praised Boyer.

“Jewel is a self-motivated student who is very creative and a pleasure to have in class. She is very good at creating, filming and editing commercials. Jewel is using her skills to help promote family member's businesses and her brother's rock band Engine of Decay. She also excels at still photography. Jewel will continue her Digital Media career in college and is open to almost any area of the field,” said Loughary.

For more information on the Digital Media program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

