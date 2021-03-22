 Skip to main content
Brewster named Bismarck student of the month for Elks
Brewster named Bismarck student of the month for Elks

Brewster named Bismarck student of the month for Elks

Baylee Brewster

 Submitted

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that Baylee Brewster is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for March. Bailey is the son of Tammy and Michael Brewster of Bismarck. 

After high school graduation, Bailey plans to pursue a career as a conservation agent. He will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2.

