BT Library unveils summer reading program, "Tails and Tales"

As some kids look forward to getting physically active in the great outdoors—hiking, biking, playing on teams — summertime also means summer reading programs at libraries across the nation. Bonne Terre Memorial Library’s programs this year have a new focus—reaching teens and “tweens,” kids aged 9-12.

“We’ve often gone after the elementary-aged patrons, but we want to focus on tweens and teens, an underserved population,” Library Director Amanda Miller said. “We were able to get a $2,080 Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and that’s helping us do a little more complex programming than in the past.”

Miller said they’ve been able to get 10 Kindle Paperwhites for kids in the programs to check out, so they can read books all summer.

With a theme of “Tails and Tales,” two presenters have been booked: for “tails”, Serengeti Steve and the Reptile Experience at 11 a.m., June 26, will give the audience an up-close look at real live exotic animals; and for “tales,” the Warren Family Historical Program at 11 a.m. July 24 will give the audience at the library a glimpse of what Civil War family life was like, as explained and interpreted by couple Chris and Twyla Warren and their daughter, all of whom, Miller said, would be dressed in clothing true to the Civil War era.