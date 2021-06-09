BT Library unveils summer reading program, "Tails and Tales"

As some kids look forward to getting physically active in the great outdoors—hiking, biking, playing on teams — summertime also means summer reading programs at libraries across the nation. Bonne Terre Memorial Library’s programs this year have a new focus—reaching teens and “tweens,” kids aged 9-12.
“We’ve often gone after the elementary-aged patrons, but we want to focus on tweens and teens, an underserved population,” Library Director Amanda Miller said. “We were able to get a $2,080 Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and that’s helping us do a little more complex programming than in the past.”
Miller said they’ve been able to get 10 Kindle Paperwhites for kids in the programs to check out, so they can read books all summer.
With a theme of “Tails and Tales,” two presenters have been booked: for “tails”, Serengeti Steve and the Reptile Experience at 11 a.m., June 26, will give the audience an up-close look at real live exotic animals; and for “tales,” the Warren Family Historical Program at 11 a.m. July 24 will give the audience at the library a glimpse of what Civil War family life was like, as explained and interpreted by couple Chris and Twyla Warren and their daughter, all of whom, Miller said, would be dressed in clothing true to the Civil War era.
“We’re looking forward to their historical program,” Miller said of the Warrens, “and Serengeti Steve was here before, we have a fantastic picture of a whole line of kids holding a reticulated python.”
Technically, the K-12 summer reading program has already started and runs through July, but there’s still time to join the fun. The program for teens 13 and older started June 1 at 3 p.m., Tweens 10-12 years old meet Wednesdays at 2 p.m., 8- to 9-year-olds meet Thursdays at 2 p.m., 5- to 7-year-olds meet Fridays at 1:30 p.m. and preschool kids age 3 to 4 years old.
To register kids for the program, visit the library at 5 SW Main St. in Bonne Terre, call 573-358-2260 or email btml@bonneterre.net.
Even if kids would rather forego the reading program, Miller said they can still check out one of the library’s many Missouri Department of Conservation-donated fishing rods and tackle, walk up the road to Bonne Terre pond, and have some fishing fun for a day.
“Isn’t that neat,” she said. “We do check them out every once in a while.”
Miller added there are quite a few opportunities for adults when it comes to summertime library activities, too. They’re looking at adding Cricut lessons on Thursdays, a class called “Folded Book Animals” will be held June 24 at 4 p.m., and on July 29 at 2:30 p.m., Beverly’s Mixed Media Art will be taught.
“We try to stay busy here at the library,” Miller said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.