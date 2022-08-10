Business students win national contest

A team of students from the Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University — including a student from Desloge — took first place in the Sales Presentation competition at the Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) National Leadership Conference in Chicago last month. Missouri Western also placed third in the Business Decision Making event.

“This is very exciting to have our students do so well at the national level,” said Pam Klaus, director of Missouri Western’s Center for Franchise Development and PBL adviser.

Madi Taylor, junior marketing and management major from Brookville, and Seth Hogue, senior management major with an entrepreneurship concentration from Butler, were the winning Sales Presentation team. Competitors had seven minutes to sell a product or service of their choice to judges and an audience.

Taylor, along with Blake Goforth, junior management major with concentrations in entrepreneurship and accounting from Desloge, and Andrew Fox, sophomore finance major from St. Joseph, placed third in Business Decision Making. Competitors presented business case studies that they received the evening before the competition.