Busy time for immunizations

The St. Francois County Health Department has given immunizations to many area students in the last two months as students prepared to return to classes after a long summer break.

But the 2020-21 school year has not started off as a regular academic year for many students. A few schools have delayed the beginning of in-person classes. Before these students return to the classroom, some will need to have important immunizations.

Vaccines are important for protecting children from diseases and ensuring they have a healthy future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before vaccines, many parents in the U.S. would likely experience illness or death of their child. Pertussis – also known as whooping cough – at one time affected 200,000 and killed 8,000 infants in one year. Polio paralyzed 10,000 children. Measles infected 4 million children and killed 500.

These statistics have almost completely disappeared thanks to the fact immunizations have become more prevalent. An immunization is a process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination.