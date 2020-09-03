Busy time for immunizations

The St. Francois County Health Department has given immunizations to many area students in the last two months as students prepared to return to classes after a long summer break.
But the 2020-21 school year has not started off as a regular academic year for many students. A few schools have delayed the beginning of in-person classes. Before these students return to the classroom, some will need to have important immunizations.
Vaccines are important for protecting children from diseases and ensuring they have a healthy future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before vaccines, many parents in the U.S. would likely experience illness or death of their child. Pertussis – also known as whooping cough – at one time affected 200,000 and killed 8,000 infants in one year. Polio paralyzed 10,000 children. Measles infected 4 million children and killed 500.
These statistics have almost completely disappeared thanks to the fact immunizations have become more prevalent. An immunization is a process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination.
Parents can protect their infants, children and teens against 16 serious diseases by having them vaccinated. School-age children can obtain vaccine-preventable diseases which are spread in child care and school settings when they do not receive immunizations.
There are many vaccine-preventable diseases. Some of them can be very serious and sometimes require hospitalization or even cause death.
Adults also need immunizations. Protection from some childhood vaccines can even wear off after so many years. Just like children, adults can also be at-risk for diseases due to their age, health conditions, lifestyle, job or travel.
St. Francois County Health Department Immunization Coordinator and Nursing Supervisor Linda Ragsdale said, “Staying up-to-date on immunizations is imperative to protect our loved ones and the community, especially vulnerable persons.”
In Missouri, students must be vaccinated before entering certain grade levels. A helpful chart for Missouri’s school immunization requirements can be found at https://health.mo.gov/living/wellness/immunizations/pdf/2021schoolrequirements.pdf.
Religious (Imm.P.11A) and Medical (Imm.P.12) exemptions are allowed. The appropriate exemption card must be on file. Unimmunized children are subject to exclusion from school when outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases occur.
Immunizations can be obtained from your doctor’s office, pharmacy, and the local health department. Appointments must be made for immunizations at the St. Francois County Health Department by calling 573-431-1947.
The health center is still offering immunization by appointment only to ensure physical distancing. The health center usually administers 1,500-2,000 vaccinations in the month of August ahead of back-to-school time. But the local health department expects this number has been at a reduced capacity due to this year’s pandemic.
Ragsdale said the health department staff have been extremely busy with COVID-19 and school immunizations.
Children need a tetanus (DTaP) booster at ages 4 through 6 years. CDC recommends that all preteens and teens get a tetanus (Tdap) vaccine, preferably at 11 or 12 years old. Adults need to get a tetanus booster shot, either Td or Tdap, every 10 years to stay protected.
For those who are unsure if they need an immunization, call the health department at 573-431-1947, ext. 131.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
