Cap America announces two scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cap America, Inc. recently announced the recipient of the 2020 College Assistance Program (CAP) Scholarship.

The CAP scholarship is a benefit program available to the dependents of employees who work for the company.

Applications submitted for consideration are reviewed by committee. Criteria for dependent selection include full-time student status and GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale, or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.

This semester there were two recipients, each awarded $2,500 for the fall 2020 semester.

Kayla Pinkley has renewed her scholarship for the fall 2020 semester and will continue at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Kayla is the daughter of Gerald Pinkley.

Flora Li is attending the University of Science and Technology in Beijing, China. She is the daughter of Joyce Wu.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” said Phil Page Chairman and CEO.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0