Career advisory group meets

The Farmington School District's Career Advisory Steering Committee, composed of school district administrators and staff, along with local business and professional leaders, met recently at the high school library to address the needs of better preparing graduating students to enter the workforce.
College and Career Advisor Dr. Brian Reeves introduced business teacher Christy Pierce who is starting up a new program at the school district called INCubatoredu that will begin with the fall semester.
“Farmington is the first school in the state of Missouri to offer this program,” Pierce said. “If you look at all the schools that have this, they are very big districts in Illinois and Texas.
"For years I taught at the college level, now I teach entrepreneurship here. We make business plans, but they are completely fictitious. The business plans are very good, but I just end up with a binder. I never had one student go on — it was just a class.
“This is completely changing it. This is not fictitious anymore. These business plans that these students are creating are real. This is real money. There are a lot of businesses that have come out of INCubatoredu that are still in business today. A lot of students have graduated. They have stayed connected through college and they run these businesses.”
High School Principal Jamie LaMonds spoke about a new educator program that the district started this year to attract students to teaching careers.
“Slowly over the years, the amount of people going into the profession just keeps decreasing,” she said. “We decided last year to kind of ‘grow our own.' I know you can’t just get a job because you know somebody, and you want qualified candidates. What happens is when you do that, they stay. I graduated from here in 1994, and have been working here since 1998. You get some turnover. People start here and then go back north to where they are from.
“This year … I had two science openings and I had to go to people and beg them to apply. We had only two applicants and one of them wasn’t qualified. It’s been terrifying. It’s everywhere. There are 68 science openings across the state of Missouri and no one could find a science teacher.”
The district intends to partner with Southeast Missouri State University on an introduction to teaching courses that will qualify as dual credit.
Reeves explained that the shortage in the education field is becoming a real problem.
“For years we could post something and have 100+ applicants,” he said. “Increasingly [the shortage of applicants] is not only the case here, but nationwide.”
According to Reeves, the district has decided they will return to actual internships in local businesses for the summer break in June. Applications are already in and the two parent meetings were held the previous week.
“We (did) interviews on May 3,” he said. “After that we are going to work through the month of May trying to place those students. So far, we are looking at 25-30 people. It would be business, healthcare. Every field is on the table with this.”
Reeves also noted that the building construction program has continued, with plans for further expansion next year.
The floor was opened up for discussion among the committee members regarding the continuing shortage of industrial trade workers and how to create innovative ways to train new employees.
The committee also looked at the struggles businesses face with acquiring quality applicants that know how to dress for interviews and possess "soft skills." Soft skills are non-technical skills that relate to how one works. They include how a worker interacts with colleagues, how they solve problems, and how they manage their work.
Noting the shortages, Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, asked where the young people are going to find employment. Reeves and LaMonds did not offer a clear answer to the question, however, Reeves addressed the gender issue they are experiencing among college-bound students.
“One of the big problems that we are having today — a general trend separate from skilled labor — [we used] to have a lot of males taking academic classes,” he said. “Now we have virtually no males taking academic courses. Our Biomed Program is 99.9% female. Our engineering program used to be 99% male. It is now about 50%.”
Lamonds added, “In our agriculture program, if you have 10 officers, eight of them are female. It’s crazy.”
Reeves continued. “In the last five years, it seems like the guys have thought video games and sports are where it’s at. I’m not trying to say the youth today are lazy, but you realize you are not going to be an NFL player. I’m not trying to be anti-sports or activities. That’s a very important part of the high school process, but that’s not going to pay the bills.”
