Carrow crowned 'Miss Spirit'

Olivia Carrow was crowned Miss Spirit of St. Louis’ Outstanding Teen 2023 this past August at the Kirkwood Theater.

Carrow, who is from Bonne Terre, performed a lyrical dance for the talent portion and also competed in fitness, interview, evening gown and on-stage question. In addition, she represented her social impact initiative “Compassion into Action.” In addition to bringing home the title, she was also awarded Best Talent.

Carrow will be one of several young ladies from across the state who will be competing for the crown of Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen in June at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. The winner — Miss Missouri’’s Outstanding Teen — will move on to compete at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen (MAOTeen) in Dallas in August.

Carrow is the daughter of Aaron and Elizabeth Carrow. She is a student at North County High School.

Since taking on her new role as Miss Spirit of St. Louis Outstanding Teen, she has participated in a variety of service projects and made appearances throughout the state.

MAOTeen is a division of the Miss America program for young women ages 13-18. As part of the Miss America Organization, participants in the MAOTeen program can earn educational scholarships at every level of competition. Since its founding in 2005, MAOTeen has paid more than $1.3 million in cash scholarships to 200 colleges and universities across the nation.