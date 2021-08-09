Carrow named pageant's Jr. Teen Miss for 2021

Olivia Carrow, 15, daughter of Aaron and Elizabeth Carrow from Bonne Terre, attended the International Girl Pageant in Huntsville, Alabama recently.

Carrow competed in Interview, Casual Wear, Beauty and Talent categories and was crowned 2021 International Girl Pageant Jr. Teen Miss. She also won Jr. Teen Photogenic, Entertainer of the Year, Top Model and came in first runner-up for Beautiful Doll. She will reign this year with her queen sisters from California, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Carrow said she was grateful for her community's support and the recognition of her accomplishments. She said she is honored and excited to represent Missouri and St. Francois County and is currently seeking volunteer, appearance and community service opportunities.

International Girl is a scholarship-based, youth development program. Its focus is on natural beauty, poise, talent and personality. This is the program's 54th year in pageantry.

