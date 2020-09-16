Cedarhurst donates water bottles to Central students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 8 the Cedarhurst of Farmington Senior Living community partnered with the Desloge Walmart to donate 2,200 water bottles to the Central School District.

Cedarhurst’s Jennifer Davis said they wanted to help support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it's kind of like two communities come together as one,” David added.

The Cedarhurst community purchased the water and Desloge Walmart Assistant Manager Jason Wright delivered it.

Central District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said the water bottles are much needed.

“This is something we can spread out to all the kids throughout the district,” he explained. “Like I said, we'll go through it quickly. We really will. It’s so nice of them to do so and donate this for us. We will make sure it’s well-used.

"Currently with COVID going now, we shut down our water fountains, so we are looking for other ways throughout the day for our students to get fresh water. This will just add to our ability to do that.”

Cedarhurst is a new senior living community in Farmington. They opened Aug. 31 and are located at 200 Maple Valley Drive.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

