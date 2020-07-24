Central approves sale of bonds

McMillian said the school board selected the negotiated sale of the bonds to capture current market conditions, be certain that local banks received an opportunity to purchase the bonds, and because the proposed interest rates were fair based upon current conditions in the municipal bond market.

McMillian explained that the district did compare proposed interest rates with the national bond indexes and other Missouri issues with a similar rating quality sold at competitive and negotiated sales to be certain that rates for the district’s bonds were comparable.

“Based upon pricing of these other financings and the national indexes for AA-rated general obligation bonds, our rates were similar to others recently in the Missouri market from some public sales and negotiated sales,” McMillian said.

The information shared by L.J. Hart & Company indicated that the bonds are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2030, through March 1, 2040, with reoffered yields ranging from 0.800% to 1.075% and the total interest expense coming in consistent with the original projections.