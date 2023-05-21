Thursday, Central High School bid farewell to its Class of 2023 on a pleasant spring evening as students, families, and faculty gathered on the football field. A total of 107 graduates donned their caps and gowns, marking the important milestone in their educational journey.

Following the procession of graduates onto the field, the evening began with a prayer led by Salutatorian Allison Miller. Principal Michael Johnson welcomed those in attendance, highlighting their academic achievements.

Nearly half the class, 47 students, were honored with the A+ scholarship, which provides two years of free tuition to any accepting community college in Missouri. Other scholarships were also recognized among the graduates.

The first to speak was graduate Evan Weiss. “I’ve been involved in many groups throughout high school, and they have all had the same thing in common — they have all been full of great people.” Weiss expressed pride in his class for “many records broken, and many championships won.”

Taking the stand once again, Salutatorian Allison Miller stated during her speech, “Throughout the years, this has been the most difficult piece of writing I've ever written. I was truly speechless. And for those of you that know me, I am never speechless.” She went on to quote Winston Churchill: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” She went on to thank her parents, her class, and God for her success.

The valedictorian of the class, Grace Willis, delivered a heartfelt speech that seemed to resonate with her fellow graduates and the audience. She reflected on the challenges the class faced during their high school years, particularly navigating through the global pandemic.

"If you can get through high school during a global pandemic, you can get through anything," she said. Willis went on to thank her parents for believing in her and inspiring her to become her best self. In closing, she thanked her best friend for the many good memories, and those still to come.

Class President Braxton Furry gave the last speech. She mentioned the lone seat among the crowd of graduates, belonging to the memory of classmate Ryan Jennings. “This day is what we have worked towards for the last 13 years. Everything that we have done has led us to this moment," she said.

That moment came shortly after, with Principal Johnson saying, “Members of the board of education, as principal of Central High School, I do hereby certify that each of these 107 candidates of the Class of 2016 have met and fulfilled all the requirements as set forth by the Central Board of Education and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of the great state of Missouri. And now, with your permission, we will proceed with the awarding of diplomas.”

As the evening progressed, the atmosphere was filled with a mix of emotions as graduates embraced their final moments together as high school students. Tears of joy and excitement mingled with a sense of nostalgia, as friends and classmates bid farewell and prepared to embark on their individual paths towards higher education, careers, and new experiences.

Principal Johnson expressed his feelings at the event afterward. "It was a great evening celebrating a great class," he said.

The class of 2023 includes the following 107 graduates: Evan Loyd Wayne Akers, Gracie Elizabeth Anderson, Bridget Michelle Bainbridge, Madison Lyn Baker, Nathaniel Jacob Barnes, Audrey Rose Barry, Ethan Christopher Barton, Charles Lee Bockenkamp, Kobe James Bolin, Ethan Andrew Bryant, Veronica Denise-Lee Buesking, Haleigh Elizabeth Jane Camden, Emma Elaine Cavins, Chase Alexander Clark, Jadielyn Nicole Clawson-Niethe, Braden Lee Cole, Abbie Gail Coplin, Alivia Fay Coplin, Bryce Kalen Courtney, Jonathan Ray Cunningham, Jade Nicole Davis, Isabella Jean Louise Dunn, Allie Marie Elder, Jason Lawrence Feltmann, Shane Michael Fischbeck, Charlie Jean Foree, Emily Anne Francis, Amilya Seimone Frogge, Braxton Gail Furry, Zion Gabriel Gainer, Adam Wayne Gowen, Kaylee Sierra Green, Austin Riley Hassell, Alayna Angef Haus-Parker, Hunter Steven Helm, Alexus Angel Hicks, Kaylee Marie Hill, Eugene John Hites, Abigale Nicole Hoefer, Kendall Dean Horton, Kaitlyn lsabele Johnson, Alexander Preston Jones, Hannah Lynn Jones, Quenton Lee Jones, Adam Michael Justice, Jayleigh Paige King, Marcus Allen Kitchell, Alexander Ray Kohler, Aiden Alexander Langworthy, Emalee Elizabeth Lazenby, Dylan Wayne Little, Gavin Wayne Lotz, Logan Matthias Marshall, Lexi May Martin, Josephine Grace Mcclanahan, Ricky Dale McEntire, Alyssa Rose McFarland, Grace Elizabeth McMillen, Collin Andrew McMullen, Natalie Marie Miles, Addison Lynn Miller, Jordyn Tayler Miller, Madison Nicole Miner, Brileigh Elizabeth Myers, Caden Dale Patterson, Zachary Allan Perrin, Gabriella Paige Perry, Hailey Nicole Peters, David Duane Phillips, Alexia Nicole Poppe, Brylee Nicole Populis, Adam Michaef Ramsey, Kaitlin Elizabeth Rasnick, Rachel Lynn Raynor, Jacob Owen Reeves, Halle Nicole Richardson, Zachary Dylan Richardson, Cash Ian Rickard, Nebula Saweangsri Ridings, Yasmin Marizela Rivas Rizo, Blake Levi Roberts, Gabrielle Leigh Sansoucie, Katelyn Joyce Sansoucie,s Ty Owen Schweis, Emma Marie Scott, Hunter Alexander Settles, Reese Elizabeth Shepard, Colin James Snider, Logan Anthony Stephens, Tristan Ray Stewart, Noah David Stirts, Madison Scott Thieme, Carlie Paige Thomas, Madilyn Mae Tiefenauer, Hailey Jade Vandiver, Alexis Louise Voepel, Hakin Robert Wagner, Madison Areanna Watkins, Madison Paige Watkins, Evan Michael Weiss, Abigail Renee Williams, Mason Zechariah Williams, Camellia Julie Ann Williford, and Grace Marie Willis.

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Central High School Graduation 2023 Central Grad (1).jpg 2023 Central Grad (3).jpg 2023 Central Grad (5).jpg 2023 Central Grad (7).jpg 2023 Central Grad (9).jpg 2023 Central Grad (10).jpg 2023 Central Grad (11).jpg 2023 Central Grad (12).jpg 2023 Central Grad (13).jpg 2023 Central Grad (14).jpg 2023 Central Grad (15).jpg 2023 Central Grad (16).jpg 2023 Central Grad (17).jpg 2023 Central Grad (20).jpg 2023 Central Grad (21).jpg