Central board approves sale of bonds

The Central Board of Education met Monday for a planning session where they approved the sale of the $6 million general obligation bonds to Municipal Bond Underwriter L.J. Hart & Company of St. Louis.
These new general obligation bonds were approved by approximately 75.82% of the voters in the June 2 election.
The purpose of the bonds is to provide funds for a standalone safe room to house the weight rooms, locker rooms, wrestling practice area, bathrooms, (HVAC) upgrades at the high school, and parking lot improvements and safety improvements to all district facilities.
“We appreciate the strong vote of confidence we received from local patrons at the election and want to lock in reoffered yields that are the best in more than 60 years,” said Dave Gross, president of the Board of Education.
The bond marketing process provided the first opportunity to invest in local financial institutions and, according to Larry J. Hart, chief executive officer of L.J. Hart & Company, New Era Bank purchased $475,000, and First State Community Bank acquired $500,000 of the bonds.
“This strong local support was helpful to the success of the financing,” said Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian. “It’s nice that our marketing procedures facilitated this local involvement while still receiving attractive pricing on the bonds.”
McMillian said the school board selected the negotiated sale of the bonds to capture current market conditions, be certain that local banks received an opportunity to purchase the bonds, and because the proposed interest rates were fair based upon current conditions in the municipal bond market.
McMillian explained that the district did compare proposed interest rates with the national bond indexes and other Missouri issues with a similar rating quality sold at competitive and negotiated sales to be certain that rates for the district’s bonds were comparable.
“Based upon pricing of these other financings and the national indexes for AA-rated general obligation bonds, our rates were similar to others recently in the Missouri market from some public sales and negotiated sales,” McMillian said.
The information shared by L.J. Hart & Company indicated that the bonds are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2030, through March 1, 2040, with reoffered yields ranging from 0.800% to 1.075% and the total interest expense coming in consistent with the original projections.
Since the district is concerned that the final bids for the construction projects are likely to be above the architect’s estimates, the board requested that L.J. Hart & Company reoffer the bonds by having interest rates above current market levels through the March 1, 2025 call date in order to produce reoffering premiums in the amount of $662,622.75, which represents an increase of $58,696.45 more than the original estimate.
The interest income from the bonds is exempt from federal and state income taxes, and the bonds were available in $5,000 denominations.
These bonds carry a “AA+” rating from S&P Global due to the district’s participation in the State of Missouri Direct Deposit Program coordinated through the Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority.
The bonds contain optional redemption (call) provisions on March 1, 2025, at no penalty that will facilitate the reduction of future interest expense in the event of prepayment or a future refunding to lower rates if market conditions make it economically feasible.
The financing proceeds are expected to be available to the district by Aug. 4. They will be promptly reinvested by the district to earn additional interest for use in the completion of the projects.
The legal documents to complete the bonds' issuance were prepared by Lori Lea Shelley, Esq. of Mickes O’Toole, LLC, in its role as bond counsel for the district.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
