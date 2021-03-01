Central board hears project updates

Members of the Central School Board met this month to recognize students and faculty, receive updates on district projects, and approve a Career Education grant and other funding.
High School Physical Education Teacher Jenn Mills was at the meeting to report on Project C.
Teachers and community members organize the project to assist students with supplies, such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and other essentials. The items are generally donated by members of the community. Project C Committee members come from each school building.
Mills said she explained the project during this month's meeting because the new members of the board were unaware that this was being offered in the schools.
"They have a Facebook page where we ask for donations when we are running low; you can find it under "Project C," Mills explained. "Each building has different needs. For example, at the middle school and high school, we give out a lot of deodorant and feminine products, where they don't use those so much at the younger buildings.
"What I love about this is we get asked a lot by community members what they can do to help kids," she said. "This is an immediate impact on kids, and the community can help very easily."
Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow provided an update on the storm shelter's construction timeline and the renovation of the existing high school weight room into two classrooms.
Harlow reported that due to weather, the estimated completion date had been pushed to Aug. 25. The construction was previous estimated to be finished by July 4.
The board approved the Career Education 50/50 grant as well as the E-Rate funding for next year.
District Technology Director Chris Warden was in attendance to provide the details of the funding.
Warden said the Career Education/Business Technology grant would be used to purchase new computers for Scott Ragland's high school business classroom/lab and a vinyl cutter for Jill Fletcher's business classroom at the high school.
He explained that Ragland and Fletcher teach particular classes for which the state has grants available.
The total cost of the new equipment will be $22,840. The grant will reimburse the district $7,520. The district will pay a portion of the expenses in the amount of $15,320.
Warden then moved on to discuss funding through E-Rate, a federal program.
E-Rate "Category One" funding covers 80% of the district expenditure on internet access and internal network access. The district uses Charter for its network access.
The district's estimated Category One request is $84,767. With $67,813.60 of E-Rate funding subtracted from the total, the school will pay $16,953.40.
E-Rate "Category Two" funding covers 80% of the district expenditure for items like wireless access points, firewalls, and UPS/battery backups.
Warden said the department is pursuing a new Palo Alto firewall, 130 Aruba wireless access points for the high school and middle school, a UPS/battery backup at the middle school, and a UPS/battery backup at Central Elementary. The technology director said all of the purchases are replacements for aging equipment.
The estimated district request for the purchases is $124,465. The E-Rate Category Two funding of $99,572 brings the district's expenditures to $24,893.
High School Principal Michael Johnson recognized the High School Students of the Month for the last two months.
Johnson introduced Sophia Horton, Cameron Braswell, Addisyn Casey, and Logan Stotler as the Students of the Month for January and February.
Middle School Principal Greg Noble acknowledged Middle School Academic Students of the Month.
Ella Potter and Jacob Barnes were the sixth-grade academic selections this month. Ally Burrell and Cooper Bess were the seventh-grade students chosen in February. Eighth-grade students Ceana Laubinger and Parker Daniels were picked for the honor from their class.
February's Character Students of the Month were sixth-grader Alyssa Overstreet, seventh-grader Jason Threlkeld, and eighth-grader Parker Daniels.
During the meeting, the board heard that the American Red Cross had recognized High School Social Studies Teacher Alex Redecker for his support through blood drives over the past several years.
During Monday's meeting, the school board also:
- Appointed Dereck Wilson as the district's Non-discrimination Compliance Officer and Liaison to the Division of Family Services
- Received recognition from school administrators for all that the board members do for the district. The show of appreciation came following School Board Appreciation Week earlier this month.
