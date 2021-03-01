Central board hears project updates

Members of the Central School Board met this month to recognize students and faculty, receive updates on district projects, and approve a Career Education grant and other funding.

High School Physical Education Teacher Jenn Mills was at the meeting to report on Project C.

Teachers and community members organize the project to assist students with supplies, such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and other essentials. The items are generally donated by members of the community. Project C Committee members come from each school building.

Mills said she explained the project during this month's meeting because the new members of the board were unaware that this was being offered in the schools.

"They have a Facebook page where we ask for donations when we are running low; you can find it under "Project C," Mills explained. "Each building has different needs. For example, at the middle school and high school, we give out a lot of deodorant and feminine products, where they don't use those so much at the younger buildings.