Central board votes to add more sports options

The Central School Board met this week for a regular monthly session where board members approved new school bus purchases, recognized student achievements, and voted to begin a cross country team at the high school and middle school. The middle school will also get a baseball team next school year.
During Monday's regular meeting, the board authorized a lease-purchase agreement with First State Community Bank (FSCB) for new buses.
The district will purchase five buses at a total cost of $499,110. The school received a $72,000 grant toward two of the buses, bringing the lease-purchase price to $427,110. A five-year lease-purchase agreement was set up with FSCB.
The board declared four older buses —#4, #6, #18, and #21— as surplus property to be taken out of service on June 1.
Next school year, Central students will be able to participate in cross country running after the board voted to establish a cross country team at the middle school and high school. The middle school will also have a baseball team beginning next school year.
High School Principal Michael Johnson recognized several students at the meeting, including the members Honors Band, Scholar Bowl, and DECA. The principal acknowledged players in the Golf All-Conference Tournament, which included a state qualifier, Adele Sherrill.
Middle School Principal Greg Noble recognized Middle School Academic Students of the Month. Academic students chosen from the sixth grade class were Myra Sherrill and Jasper Sisk. Selected from the seventh grade class were Emiliyah Hovis and Mason Honerkamp. Eighth graders Alex Neff, Zimri Mills, and Janteen Strickland were awarded the accolade from their class.
The middle school's Character Students of the Month for May were sixth graders Brady Schweiss and Morgan Populis, Halle Wilson of seventh grade, and eighth grader Alyssa Snyder.
The middle school principal also recognized the Middle School Honor Band members and Honor Choir members.
Both Johnson and Noble recognized their students who placed in the recent MAC Art Contest.
Senior Cassidy Bass took home the award of excellence for the 11th-12th grade division with her printmaking project. Freshman Lyndie Green took second place in the 9th-10th grade division of black and white drawing. Sophomore Audrey Barry placed fourth in the contest's 9th-10th grade division of black and white drawing. In the 9th-10th grade ceramics division, freshman Addison Wells secured fourth place.
Bass and Barry will both have placement in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Patriotic Youth Art Contest.
Middle school students who placed in the art contest included Jessie House - first place in color drawing; Morgan Kearney - fourth place in color drawing; Ashlyn Armsby - first place in design; Keeghan Sherrill - second place in fibers; Dylan Nunnery - third place in fibers; Brady Schweiss - fourth place in fibers; Alyssa Wiggs - second place in fibers; Haley Stephens - third place in fibers; Jason Perry - fourth place in fibers; Mia Monges - first place in open media 2D; and Kaedyn Twomey - fourth place in open media 2D.
Ariana Luna won artist of the week on Artsonia (an online art gallery) this year in the 7th-9th grade division.
In sports achievements, Athletic Director Chad Bradley acknowledged the High School Wrestling Team's state qualifiers and those receiving All-State honors.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow reported to the board on summer facility projects, construction updates, and the summer school program. The board set the district's summer school dates for June 1-25 this year.
During the meeting, the school board also:
- Approved handbook changes for each campus.
- Approved Food Service Report provided by Tammy Johnson.
- Selected and approved Prairie Farms' milk bid and Holloway Distributing's bread bid.
- Approved consent agenda items including a financial report, payment of bills, substitute list, the authorization for the district administration to make all required and legally permissible fund transfers, and a transportation handbook.
- Set next month's regular school board meeting for June 14.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com