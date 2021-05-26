Central board votes to add more sports options

Middle School Principal Greg Noble recognized Middle School Academic Students of the Month. Academic students chosen from the sixth grade class were Myra Sherrill and Jasper Sisk. Selected from the seventh grade class were Emiliyah Hovis and Mason Honerkamp. Eighth graders Alex Neff, Zimri Mills, and Janteen Strickland were awarded the accolade from their class.

The middle school's Character Students of the Month for May were sixth graders Brady Schweiss and Morgan Populis, Halle Wilson of seventh grade, and eighth grader Alyssa Snyder.

The middle school principal also recognized the Middle School Honor Band members and Honor Choir members.

Both Johnson and Noble recognized their students who placed in the recent MAC Art Contest.

Senior Cassidy Bass took home the award of excellence for the 11th-12th grade division with her printmaking project. Freshman Lyndie Green took second place in the 9th-10th grade division of black and white drawing. Sophomore Audrey Barry placed fourth in the contest's 9th-10th grade division of black and white drawing. In the 9th-10th grade ceramics division, freshman Addison Wells secured fourth place.

Bass and Barry will both have placement in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Patriotic Youth Art Contest.