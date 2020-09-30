Central gears up for homecoming Friday

This year’s homecoming queen candidates are Madison Young, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Jacob Coale; Grace Willis, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Dylan Holifield; Madison Pigg, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Dayshawn Welch; Marrah Sansoucie, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Oliver Robinson; Angel Nelson, representing the Art Club and escorted by Korbyn Pratt; Sophia Horton, representing the “C” Club and escorted by Ethan Gammon; Elliana Hughes, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Dean Parker; Lizibeth Marler, representing FCA and escorted by Ethan Massey; Jessica Hulsey, representing FTA and escorted by Brandon Franklin; Renee Raynor, representing GSA and escorted by Hunter Pirtle; Alexis Hart, representing the History Club and escorted by Justin Bridges; Paige Huitt, representing the Music Club and escorted by Colton Ketcherside; Kaley Kimball, representing NHS and escorted by Xander Burke; Addi Casey, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Jakob Murray; Katlynne Elberhart, representing RSA and escorted by Levi O’Dell; Emma Watson, representing the Science Club and escorted by Kenny Bell; Liberty Coleman, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Jason Pyatt; and Ava Eden, representing STUCO and escorted by Jett Bridges.