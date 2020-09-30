Central gears up for homecoming Friday

This week at Central High School, students have been preparing for their homecoming parade and football game with Spirit Week activities and a virtual pep assembly.
This Friday evening the Central Rebels will go head-to-head with the Ste. Genevieve Dragons for the school's homecoming football game.
During Spirit Week — the week leading up to the homecoming celebration — students engage in different activities to get them pepped up for the big homecoming game.
This year, students and faculty have had to make adjustments to the traditions of Spirit Week as a result of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Rather than visiting each school in the district to hold pep assemblies, high school students recorded a video of their pep assembly Wednesday morning on the football field. The assembly video will be sent to all the teachers in the district to play for their students Friday morning.
After recording the pep assembly video, the homecoming queen candidates enjoyed lunch together at Pasta House in Farmington.
The theme of this year’s homecoming is “A Night at the Movies.” Students will decorate their vehicles and parade down Main Street Friday afternoon after being dismissed from school at 11 a.m.
The homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. The lineup for the parade will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. near Central Elementary.
School administrators have urged parade spectators to practice social distancing while lining the sidewalks of Main Street.
Students riding in the parade will be tossing candy to people watching along the parade route just as they have done in the past.
The Homecoming Queen Coronation ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. Friday evening on the football field, and the homecoming game will commence at 7 p.m. after the queen is crowned.
Game-goers are encouraged to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines while attending the homecoming game.
This year’s homecoming queen candidates are Madison Young, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Jacob Coale; Grace Willis, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Dylan Holifield; Madison Pigg, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Dayshawn Welch; Marrah Sansoucie, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Oliver Robinson; Angel Nelson, representing the Art Club and escorted by Korbyn Pratt; Sophia Horton, representing the “C” Club and escorted by Ethan Gammon; Elliana Hughes, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Dean Parker; Lizibeth Marler, representing FCA and escorted by Ethan Massey; Jessica Hulsey, representing FTA and escorted by Brandon Franklin; Renee Raynor, representing GSA and escorted by Hunter Pirtle; Alexis Hart, representing the History Club and escorted by Justin Bridges; Paige Huitt, representing the Music Club and escorted by Colton Ketcherside; Kaley Kimball, representing NHS and escorted by Xander Burke; Addi Casey, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Jakob Murray; Katlynne Elberhart, representing RSA and escorted by Levi O’Dell; Emma Watson, representing the Science Club and escorted by Kenny Bell; Liberty Coleman, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Jason Pyatt; and Ava Eden, representing STUCO and escorted by Jett Bridges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
