Central gets first look at building designs

Central R-III School Board members got a first look at proposed designs for a new storm shelter, weight room, and training facility during their meeting this month before awarding the contract to construct the building.
Architects from Hoener Associates Inc. of St. Louis presented their plans for the facility to the board, which will include a stand-alone tornado shelter that will house the weight room, boys' and girls' locker rooms, wrestling practice area, and bathrooms.
The school district plans to build the facility using funds from Proposition SAFE (Students Are First Everyday), a no-tax-increase bond issue passed by voters on June 2.
The 11,100 square-foot building will be located at the high school campus just outside the field house, and connect with concrete patio areas adjacent to the football stadium.
Along with presenting designs to the board, the architects laid out the two lowest bids from the construction companies hoping to secure the contract, Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington and K&S Associates Inc. of St. Louis.
K&S Associates Inc. entered a bid of $2,620,000 to complete the project with a performance bond of $23,000 for a total construction cost of $2,643,000. The company estimated it could complete the build in 279 calendar days, setting the completion date at Aug. 2.
Brockmiller Construction Inc. submitted a bid of $2,668,620 to complete the project with a performance bond of $14,000, for a total construction cost of $2,683,029. The company estimated it could finish the project in 250 calendar days, putting the completion date at July 4.
Hoener Associates Project Architect Wade Welch said both construction companies were interviewed.
"As part of the bid information, we also request contractor information on their subcontractors," Welch explained. "If I remember correctly, local participation between the Brockmiller team and their subcontract team was at about 80% local. And I believe K&S was at about 20%.
Support Local Journalism
"So, obviously, that could have a factor. And again, that's one of the reasons we ask the question because I know a lot of our clients want to know that."
The board unanimously voted to award the building contract to Brockmiller Construction Inc.
Bill Giessing, president of Brockmiller Construction Inc., was present at the board meeting and spoke about the close relationship the company has developed with the school district over the years through various other projects.
"Brockmiller's been around for 94 years," said Giessing. "[We have a] long history in the area, and a long history with the district. I think we've done 22 projects in the district in the last 30 years.
"Obviously, we really value all of our local clients. We don't work in a big geographical area, so it's very important that we work closely with those clients and customers that we do have."
Just before the board voted on the bids, Giessing detailed the local benefits that would come from awarding his company the contract.
"Being local and not working in a big geographic area, it's very important for us that we work with the local contractors we have within the area, and several of them are with us tonight," he said. "We've got 11 contractors in our bid that are from St. Francois County or the majority of their workers will be from St. Francois County. The payroll on this project that would go to local workers is almost a million dollars. And of the $2.6 million contract, $2.3 million of that would be written to local businesses, either [through] subcontracts or for the portion that Brockmiller would self-perform.
"So, you think about that million dollars in payroll and $2.3 million going to local businesses, I think it's going to benefit the community. I think there are two aspects of our bid that would make us the best fit: one is the timeline — I think we can get it done faster than our competition can — and the second thing would be the amount of local participation that we would have from local contractors."
After the additional facility is built, the district plans to convert the current high school weight room into two additional classrooms to accommodate projected enrollment increases.
Earlier this year, high school enrollment was at 602 students, with projections of 670 students in 2024. Administrators say more students will require more space.
The district does not have a safe room or storm shelter on any campus. School officials said the building will not only provide for the safety of students during the school day, but will also be made available to the community after hours in times of tornado warnings.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!