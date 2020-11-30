Central gets first look at building designs

"Obviously, we really value all of our local clients. We don't work in a big geographical area, so it's very important that we work closely with those clients and customers that we do have."

Just before the board voted on the bids, Giessing detailed the local benefits that would come from awarding his company the contract.

"Being local and not working in a big geographic area, it's very important for us that we work with the local contractors we have within the area, and several of them are with us tonight," he said. "We've got 11 contractors in our bid that are from St. Francois County or the majority of their workers will be from St. Francois County. The payroll on this project that would go to local workers is almost a million dollars. And of the $2.6 million contract, $2.3 million of that would be written to local businesses, either [through] subcontracts or for the portion that Brockmiller would self-perform.

"So, you think about that million dollars in payroll and $2.3 million going to local businesses, I think it's going to benefit the community. I think there are two aspects of our bid that would make us the best fit: one is the timeline — I think we can get it done faster than our competition can — and the second thing would be the amount of local participation that we would have from local contractors."