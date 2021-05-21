Central grads march to new chapter

Central High School seniors said goodbye to their high school days and each other Thursday evening during a graduation ceremony on the football field. Under a clear sky, the precision of 126 seniors marched onto the field while the Central Band played "Pomp and Circumstance."
Following a prayer led by FCA leaders, Kaley Kimball and Lizibeth Marler, parents and family were welcomed by High School Principal Michael Johnson and Class President Ava Eden.
Eden spoke of the journey she and her classmates had taken through high school, from their first year as wide-eyed freshmen to their unconventional junior and senior years affected by the pandemic. The class president said she hoped her fellow students had made the most of their time at Central.
"Tonight, as you're handed your diploma, I hope that these past four years have been everything that you hoped and dreamed for," she said. "I hope that you asked the girls to the dance.
"I hope that you aced the test you spent all night studying for. I hope that you went to the game, and I hope that you think to yourself that you would not have done it any other way."
The Central High School Concert Choir performed "You Do Not Walk Alone," sending the seniors off with an inspirational message to carry with them as they head steadfast into the unknown.
High school counselors Ken Halter and Whitney Hassell presented the several scholarship recipients and recognized the 64 students who had completed the A+ program.
Johnson recognized graduates who received UniTec Career Center awards and other students who graduated with honors.
Valedictorian Breanna Whaley addressed the class next and spoke about shared memories and the times and people she would never forget. She mentioned the friends and teachers that had made the past four years so memorable.
"One of the most irreplaceable moments of high school was having Mr. Mike Logan as my teacher," Whaley said of the late educator. "Even though he wasn't the 'stand on a table and start rapping' kind of teacher, he truly loved what he did and wanted nothing more than for his students to succeed.
"He made biology a little less complicated and, even though I never got the chance to tell him that, he was a shining light at Central High School, and his legacy will never fade as long as the Class of 2021 is still on this earth," she asserted. "As much as I wish he were here watching me give this speech today, I know he is so proud of every single student sitting in front of me today. May he rest in peace, and I am so thankful for every moment that I shared with him."
Emily French was the salutatorian.
The ceremony was closed with the turning of the tassels and remarks by Class Vice President Addisyn Casey. She recalled many class memories, from elementary school days to middle school and high school years, all culminating at that moment on the football field.
"I will look back on the days spent with you all," said Casey. "It was fun while it lasted. And it was a big chapter in all of our lives. But this is the last page. It is time to start the next chapter. Thank you all for making this chapter the greatest chapter."
The Central High School 2021 graduates include Donavin Bradly Arnold, Katarina Athena Avouris, Alia Dyan Govro, Lauren Nicole Groves, Dakota James Barnes, Chelsea Darlene Harper, Alexis Rehanna Hart, Abbey Marie Barton, Cassidy Beatrice Halina Bass, Serena Elizabeth Hayes, Samuel Lee Heimes, Kenneth Alvin Bell lI, Kelsey Nichole Berg, Skylar Oranna Helvey, Victoria Lee Bishop, Porshea Faye Gayle Henry, Owen Kyle Boyer, Sarah Lynn Holloway, Cameron Drake Braswell, Sophia Elizabeth Horton, Justin Lyn Bridges, Allyson Renee House, Teddy Dale Brooks, Kameron Riley House, Ty Brandon Callaway, Eliana Katherine Hughes, Austin Lee James Carver, Paige Alexis Huitt, Addisyn Claire Casey, Audreana Nicole Hulsey, Liberty Rose Coleman, Jessica Leigh Hulsey, Kyle James Coplin, Briley Ann Johnson, Chloe Nichole Coppedge, Harlea Renae Johnston, Joshua Gordon Countryman, Alexis Thea Katzenberger, Sebastian Dean Craig, Brailey Rae Kemp, Zoee Bonilla Kershaw, McKinlee June Dalton, Camilla Di Domenico, Colton Lee Ketcherside, Isabella Jaylee Dickey, Garrett Anthony Kidd, Kaley Noel Kimball, Matthew Logan King, Aubree Mariah Eaton, Katlynne Marie Eberhart, Kylie Jo Kinnard, Ava Marie Eden, Kaylee Lynn Kitchell, Darren Lee Ellis, Jr., Allyssa MacKenzie Koontz, Shalea Marie Fischbeck, Katie Marie Krastanoff, Sara Abigail Francis, Quinton Michael Laurence Lange, Brandon Davis Franklin, Carter Glenn Laubinger, Sierra Danielle Franklin, Brendan Edmund Laux, Emily Elizabeth French, Ethan Andrew Gammon, Larissa Lee Lawson, Grant Oliver Makler, Oliver Rashad Robinson, Marrah Nichole Sansoucie, Trinity Jourdan Schaper, Tyler Wade Maness, Lizibeth Ann Marler, Kaylee Jayne Martin, Ethan Michael Massey, Adele Alison Sherrill, Hope Elizabeth Shields, Mika Lynn Shipman, Emma Jean McFarland, Junior Ray Shivers III, Kaitlynn Elizabeth McFarland, Joseph Thomas Miller, Mayci Nicole Simmons, Garrett Loyd Smith, Sara Nicole Miniex, Connor Mason Franklin Monie, Job Charles Smith, Tiffany Sophia Spangenberg, Lance Edward Stotler, Abigail Marie Moore, Jacob Alexander Moore, Logan Daniel Stotler, Justine Dawn Mounce, Calista Rhyanne Strange, Jakob Ryan Murray, Katlyn Mae Thomas, Larry Gene Myers, Jr., Angel Marie Nelson, Grasyn Faith Tiefenauer, Hailey Michelle Travis, Levi Day O'Dell, Graycie Chantay Underwood, Michael James Obenauer, Mariah Nicole Wagganer, Dean Carter Parker, Desiraea Joyce Parker, Joseph Michael Wall, Gavin William Ward, Hailey Nicole Payne, Kayla Marie Warren, Dylan Christopher Perkins, Emma Kate Watson, Michael Cody Weber, Sandra Marie Petty, Amber Skyy Pierce, Dakota Lynn Ramsey, Michael Steven Weinhold, Breanna Marie Whaley, Cynthia Renee Raynor, Alicia Marie Williamson, Caleb Julian Wiliford, Katie Louann Reed, Paul David Reinert, Jr., Anthony Michael Willis, Allison Grace Rickus, Kade David Willis, Danny Lee Roberts ll, Adreana Lynn Wilson, Connor Drake Robertson, Emma Grace Wyrick, and YenCheng Yeh.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com