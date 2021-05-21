Central grads march to new chapter

High school counselors Ken Halter and Whitney Hassell presented the several scholarship recipients and recognized the 64 students who had completed the A+ program.

Johnson recognized graduates who received UniTec Career Center awards and other students who graduated with honors.

Valedictorian Breanna Whaley addressed the class next and spoke about shared memories and the times and people she would never forget. She mentioned the friends and teachers that had made the past four years so memorable.

"One of the most irreplaceable moments of high school was having Mr. Mike Logan as my teacher," Whaley said of the late educator. "Even though he wasn't the 'stand on a table and start rapping' kind of teacher, he truly loved what he did and wanted nothing more than for his students to succeed.

"He made biology a little less complicated and, even though I never got the chance to tell him that, he was a shining light at Central High School, and his legacy will never fade as long as the Class of 2021 is still on this earth," she asserted. "As much as I wish he were here watching me give this speech today, I know he is so proud of every single student sitting in front of me today. May he rest in peace, and I am so thankful for every moment that I shared with him."