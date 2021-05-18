Central graduation set for Thursday

Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Thursday for the Class of 2021. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the high school football field.
If bad weather prevents the ceremony from taking place on the football field, the graduation will be held in the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.
Class Valedictorian Breanna Whaley said she is excited to graduate and has many plans for her future after leaving high school. After college, Whaley said she wants to become an educator within the Central School District.
"I'm planning on going to Maryville University," Whaley explained. "I'll be there for two years, and I'm going to finish up my bachelor's in secondary education for social sciences. That's basically a fancy way of saying I want to be a high school history teacher."
Whaley said she would eventually like to serve as the superintendent of the Central School District. She hopes to return from college with a fresh, innovative way of perceiving education within the school district.
"I'm looking forward to going away for college and getting a fresh perspective on things because I want to teach here; I want to be the superintendent here; I have my entire life to live here," she said. "So I'm really excited to go away and then come back with fresh eyes and be able to identify bigger problems that I may be insensitive to after growing up here for so long."
Whaley graduated from Mineral Area College on Saturday with an associate of arts degree. She will be attending Maryville University in St. Louis on an academic scholarship as well as an athletic scholarship.
The high school valedictorian explained that she would be part of Maryville's stunt team, which is similar to cheerleading but focuses on the athletic aspects of cheer, like stunting, jumping, and tumbling.
During her time in high school, Whaley participated in cheerleading all four years, Pep Club, and was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years.
Class Salutatorian Emily French said she is looking forward to graduation. Her plans after high school include attending MAC's Nursing Program.
French spent her senior attending MAC, earning her associate of arts degree, and graduated on Saturday. She said she enjoyed spending her last year of high school at the college.
"I felt like I learned more at MAC, and it, just overall, gave me a different feeling than the high school did," she explained. "I feel with college-level classes you get that kind of respect from your teachers that you don't really get at a high school."
This past year attending MAC, French was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. While in high school, French was a member of the student council and the National Honor Society. She also worked as a volunteer for BJC Hospice Care.
Looking back on her time in high school, the salutatorian said she had fond memories and appreciation for her English teacher Kimberly Huff. French broke her leg during her junior year and had to enter homebound schooling. She said Huff was very kind and helped her keep up with her studies while her leg healed.
Both Whaley and French will deliver speeches at Thursday's graduation ceremony.
A baccalaureate ceremony will be held for the Central Class of 2021 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.
