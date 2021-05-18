Central graduation set for Thursday

Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Thursday for the Class of 2021. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the high school football field.

If bad weather prevents the ceremony from taking place on the football field, the graduation will be held in the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse.

Class Valedictorian Breanna Whaley said she is excited to graduate and has many plans for her future after leaving high school. After college, Whaley said she wants to become an educator within the Central School District.

"I'm planning on going to Maryville University," Whaley explained. "I'll be there for two years, and I'm going to finish up my bachelor's in secondary education for social sciences. That's basically a fancy way of saying I want to be a high school history teacher."

Whaley said she would eventually like to serve as the superintendent of the Central School District. She hopes to return from college with a fresh, innovative way of perceiving education within the school district.