Central hears about construction delays

The Central School Board met last week for a regular monthly session where board members heard a construction project update, recognized students for outstanding academic and athletic performance, and set this year's summer school dates.

During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow provided an update on the storm shelter's construction timeline and the renovation of the existing high school weight room into two classrooms.

Harlow reported to the board that due to rain, snow, and other adverse weather conditions, the construction project's completion date had been moved to Sept. 3. The construction was initially estimated to be finished by July 4.

"Hopefully, if we get the weather to cooperate, then Brockmiller Construction will be able to make up some of the lost days and get the project completed in mid-August," explained Harlow.

The board set the district's summer school dates for June 1-25 this year before moving on to hear from building principals acknowledging their students.

High School Principal Michael Johnson recognized the Central High School Students of the Month. He presented Sara Francis, with teacher Brian Johnson, and Lance Stotler, with teacher Andrew Pokorny, as the March Students of the Month.