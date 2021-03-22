Central hears about construction delays

The Central School Board met last week for a regular monthly session where board members heard a construction project update, recognized students for outstanding academic and athletic performance, and set this year's summer school dates.
During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow provided an update on the storm shelter's construction timeline and the renovation of the existing high school weight room into two classrooms.
Harlow reported to the board that due to rain, snow, and other adverse weather conditions, the construction project's completion date had been moved to Sept. 3. The construction was initially estimated to be finished by July 4.
"Hopefully, if we get the weather to cooperate, then Brockmiller Construction will be able to make up some of the lost days and get the project completed in mid-August," explained Harlow.
The board set the district's summer school dates for June 1-25 this year before moving on to hear from building principals acknowledging their students.
High School Principal Michael Johnson recognized the Central High School Students of the Month. He presented Sara Francis, with teacher Brian Johnson, and Lance Stotler, with teacher Andrew Pokorny, as the March Students of the Month.
Middle School Principal Greg Noble recognized Central Middle School's Students of the Month. Academic students chosen from the sixth-grade class were Cora Eden and Brody Cole. Selected from the seventh-grade class were Jaida Scott, Lukas Bone, and Allison Propst. Hattie Crocker and Brady Hughes were awarded the accolade from the eighth-grade class.
The middle school's Character Students of the Month for March were sixth grader Hayden Neff, Emilia Hopkins of seventh grade, and eighth grader Hayden McCarty.
Athletic Director Chad Bradley recognized the High School Wrestling Team's state qualifiers and those receiving All-State honors.
The highest wrestling competition finishers were Kade Willis, who earned the title of state champion, and Alayna Ray, who took fourth place.
The district's Non-discrimination Compliance Officer Dereck Wilson proposed to the board members, for consideration, beginning a district-operated behavioral intervention program. Wilson will provide board members with more information next month at the April meeting.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com