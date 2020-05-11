Central holds graduation for future servicemen

A small graduation ceremony was held Thursday evening for three Central High School seniors who have enlisted to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Brenden “Toby” Jonathan Cash has joined the Marines; Jakob Levi Martin has joined the Air Force; George Richard Roesch has joined the Navy.
All three seniors will be departing soon. They will first spend some time in quarantine before shipping off in different directions for basic training.
The ceremony was kept brief and took place in the high school auditorium, where a small number of family members and faculty looked on as three young men received their diplomas.
Principal Michael Johnson welcomed everyone to the special ceremony and spoke of the brave decision the three students have made. He mentioned the extraordinary circumstances that the recent pandemic has placed on graduation as a whole. The young men are the first three students in the Class of 2020 to graduate from Central High School.
Senior Salutatorian/Class Co-President Trevor Bradley took to the podium to share memories and encouraging comments with his fellow students and friends.
“Each of you guys has had an impact on my life whether you know it or not, and I’m going to take you through a few memories I have of you,” said Bradley.
Bradley recalled that when Cash first moved to the school district, he was unaware that his nickname was Toby and thought that "Brenden" and "Toby" were twin brothers, before realizing they were the same person.
“I got to know him, and I learned a little bit about him,” Bradley said of Cash. “...I grew to respect his work ethic, and my relationship with Toby kind of started from there, and I’ll cherish that for a long time.”
Bradley moved on to talk about Roesch and interactions they had in the middle school cafeteria, trying to beat each other to the front of the lunch line.
“It didn’t take me long to realize that I couldn’t beat George to the front of the line, and I was going to have to deal with being the second one there,” he said. “I appreciate that George stood up for himself and didn’t let me try and cut in front of him. That definitely sparked some conversation with George.”
Finally, Bradley reminisced about the fun times he had with Martin and a few other jokesters in Bethany Petty’s government class. He said he’ll never forget that class and it was one of his favorites because of the laughs they shared and pranks they played.
The senior class co-president ended with some encouraging words for his fellow students about to walk across the stage.
“It’s been an interesting year,” he said. “Nobody probably foresaw this. Honestly, it’s a little bit unfortunate that this is the way graduation looks this year.
“It’s a little unfortunate that we missed our last quarter of school, and it’s a little unfortunate that, if we play sports, we missed our last quarter of sports,” noted Bradley. “It sucks, but I also know that I’m alive, I’m standing on this stage, I’m breathing. You guys are going to ship off to your careers, and everything’s going to be alright…
“I’m going to treat each day as gift, and I’m not going to be a victim,” he said toward the end of his speech. “I’m not going to be a victim to the coronavirus that messed up my school year. In fact, I’m going to cherish the fact that we were the unique class that got to say that our senior year was different than everyone else’s. So don’t be a victim, and don’t let this virus make you feel sorry for yourself because there’s people that are seriously sick with this virus … this is just a small chapter in our lives, and there’s so much more to look forward to.”
School Board Member Dennis Norris was on the stage to hand the students their diplomas. Norris is a veteran of the Army whose military career included serving one year in the U.S., a year in Germany, and one in Vietnam.
Each of the three young men received their diplomas and then turned their tassels, ready to embark on their separate journeys to becoming respected servicemen.
Martin will be leaving for Air Force basic training in Texas on May 26. After basic training, Martin will attend tech school in Pensacola, Florida. He said he’s looking forward to a fulfilling military career and is aiming to climb the ranks as high as he can before his 20 years of service are complete.
Cash will begin Marine Corps basic training on May 25. He said he plans to serve his country for the long ride —20-30 years. He said he’ll be looking forward to doing MSG contract work, guarding world leaders and embassies with top-secret security clearance.
Roesch will be leaving for Navy basic training on July 15. He hasn’t yet decided whether or not he wants to pursue his career within the military after his first tour of duty, though he said he probably would. He plans on studying mechanical engineering in the service and then perhaps attend college further afterward.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
