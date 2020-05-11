Central holds graduation for future servicemen

“It’s been an interesting year,” he said. “Nobody probably foresaw this. Honestly, it’s a little bit unfortunate that this is the way graduation looks this year.

“It’s a little unfortunate that we missed our last quarter of school, and it’s a little unfortunate that, if we play sports, we missed our last quarter of sports,” noted Bradley. “It sucks, but I also know that I’m alive, I’m standing on this stage, I’m breathing. You guys are going to ship off to your careers, and everything’s going to be alright…

“I’m going to treat each day as gift, and I’m not going to be a victim,” he said toward the end of his speech. “I’m not going to be a victim to the coronavirus that messed up my school year. In fact, I’m going to cherish the fact that we were the unique class that got to say that our senior year was different than everyone else’s. So don’t be a victim, and don’t let this virus make you feel sorry for yourself because there’s people that are seriously sick with this virus … this is just a small chapter in our lives, and there’s so much more to look forward to.”

School Board Member Dennis Norris was on the stage to hand the students their diplomas. Norris is a veteran of the Army whose military career included serving one year in the U.S., a year in Germany, and one in Vietnam.