Central Middle School students help area shelter animals
Central Middle School students help area shelter animals

Youth participating in Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP) at Central Middle School have been hard at work using their talents and passion for shelter animals to make toys and home-baked treats for dogs and cats.

Over the course of the school year, students in TOP complete at least 20 hours of volunteer community service on projects of their choice and design.

This year, the Sesame Seeds Club started with their shelter pet project, benefiting Park Hills animal control and Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC).

Members of the Teen Outreach Program at Central Middle School paint flower planters during another project that will benefit the community. The Downtown Park Hills Association plans to installed the planter boxes in the downtown area soon.

Over the holiday break, the club was able to present their toys and treats and socialize with animals at FPAC.

Students in the Teen Outreach Program at Central Middle School pose for a photo with Park Hills Animal Control Officer Andrew Lewis and the items they made for the city's shelter animals. Pictured from left are Alyssa Overstreet, Savannah Kinkaid, Lewis, Ally Burrell, and Cali Moon.

Along with helping area animals, students have also spent time painting flower planters for the City of Park Hills and planning spring cleanup activities in their school and community.

Other members are developing a campaign to address suicide and self-harm prevention by creating posters, bracelets, and encouraging messages to increase feelings of support and connectedness between peers in their community.

In addition to collaborating on community service initiatives, students meet weekly to participate in skill-building lessons.

David Waeltz shows off some of the pet toys he crafted for area shelter animals as part of project with Central Middle School's Teen Outreach Program. 

Wyman’s evidence-based Teen Outreach Program is a positive youth development program designed to help teens build educational success, life and leadership skills, and healthy behaviors and relationships, program coordinators explained. As a result, teens are better able to navigate challenges during the teenage years — a time when decisions matter.

Teens build and hone social and emotional skills, like managing emotions, problem-solving, decision-making, and empathy, that are proven to help them be successful during the teenage years, and also later in life.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

