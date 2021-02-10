Central Middle School students help area shelter animals

Youth participating in Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program (TOP) at Central Middle School have been hard at work using their talents and passion for shelter animals to make toys and home-baked treats for dogs and cats.

Over the course of the school year, students in TOP complete at least 20 hours of volunteer community service on projects of their choice and design.

This year, the Sesame Seeds Club started with their shelter pet project, benefiting Park Hills animal control and Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC).

Over the holiday break, the club was able to present their toys and treats and socialize with animals at FPAC.

Along with helping area animals, students have also spent time painting flower planters for the City of Park Hills and planning spring cleanup activities in their school and community.

Other members are developing a campaign to address suicide and self-harm prevention by creating posters, bracelets, and encouraging messages to increase feelings of support and connectedness between peers in their community.

In addition to collaborating on community service initiatives, students meet weekly to participate in skill-building lessons.