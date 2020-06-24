Central prepares for graduation Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday for the Class of 2020. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on the football field.

If bad weather prevents the ceremony from taking place on the football field, the graduation will be held in the T.J. Stewart Field House.

Class Valedictorian Gabriel Sungcad said he is excited about graduating but noted that it is sad having to say goodbye to teachers, friends and classmates. He recalled the difficulties that this year has brought with it, but he expressed optimism for the future.

“It’s obvious that we’ve been through a lot this year alone,” Sungcad said. “But hopefully, we can use these things to kind of grow and move forward productively into whatever we plan on doing with our lives.”

During his time in high school, Sungcad has been active in several groups, including the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Advisory Committee, Publications Club and History Club.

After graduating, Sungcad plans to attend Baylor University to major in biology. From there, the valedictorian wants to attend medical school.