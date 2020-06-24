Central prepares for graduation Thursday

Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday for the Class of 2020. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on the football field.
If bad weather prevents the ceremony from taking place on the football field, the graduation will be held in the T.J. Stewart Field House.
Class Valedictorian Gabriel Sungcad said he is excited about graduating but noted that it is sad having to say goodbye to teachers, friends and classmates. He recalled the difficulties that this year has brought with it, but he expressed optimism for the future.
“It’s obvious that we’ve been through a lot this year alone,” Sungcad said. “But hopefully, we can use these things to kind of grow and move forward productively into whatever we plan on doing with our lives.”
During his time in high school, Sungcad has been active in several groups, including the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Advisory Committee, Publications Club and History Club.
After graduating, Sungcad plans to attend Baylor University to major in biology. From there, the valedictorian wants to attend medical school.
Class Salutatorian Trevor Bradley said he is looking forward to graduation. He said his studies have been very important to him, though he has not always particularly enjoyed it.
“There’s a lot of friends and teachers that I’ve met over the last 13 years,” said Bradley. “There’s definitely a lot of good that I enjoyed at school, but I’ll be excited to start my new chapter as well, at Missouri Baptist.”
The salutatorian added that he is excited to meet new people and form new connections as he moves on from high school.
After graduating, Bradley plans to attend Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, majoring in business administration. After graduating from college, Bradley said he wants to attend law school.
Bradley has participated in a variety of school groups while in high school. Organizations in which Bradley has been active include Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and C-Club. Also, Bradley is the co-president of the student body and has played on the golf and basketball teams.
Since Gov. Mike Parson relaxed the state’s social distancing restrictions earlier this month, there is not a limit to the number of people permitted to attend Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
