Central readies for Homecoming against Ste. Gen. on Friday

This week at Central High School, students have been preparing for their homecoming parade and football game with Spirit Week activities and pep assemblies.

This Friday evening, the Central Rebels will go head-to-head with the Ste. Genevieve Dragons for the school's homecoming football game.

During Spirit Week — the week leading up to the homecoming celebration — students engage in different activities to get them pepped up for the big homecoming game.

On Wednesday, the homecoming queen candidates enjoyed a catered lunch together at the high school before visiting the other district schools to hold pep assemblies. The queen candidates were joined at the pep assemblies by the high school cheerleaders and students in the high school's music programs.

This year's homecoming parade theme is "Homecoming 2022: A Rebel Original" with TV shows and movies providing inspiration for the float decorations. Students will decorate their vehicles with television and movie-themed art and parade down Main Street Friday afternoon after being dismissed from school.

The high school and middle school will release students at 11:40 a.m. on Friday. Central Elementary and West Elementary schools will dismiss their students at noon.

The homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. The lineup for the parade will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. near Central Elementary. The parade will follow the normal route down Main Street while students aboard the floats toss candy to spectators watching from the sides of the street.

The homecoming queen coronation ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. Friday on the football field, and the homecoming game will commence at 7 p.m. after the queen is crowned.

A homecoming dance for high school students will follow Friday night’s game at the high school, ending at 11 p.m.

This year's homecoming queen candidates are Alexi Mullins, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Kale Dreier; Suzannah Huddleston, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Parker Daniels; Joella Hulsey, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Cole Crocker; Hailey Peters, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Hakin Wagner; Hannah Jones, representing the Art Club and escorted by Xavier Myers; Halle Richardson, representing the "C" Club and escorted by Ty Schweiss; Madilyn Tiefenaur, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Garrett McDowell; Addison Miller, representing FCA and escorted by Eugene Hites; Natalie Miles, representing FTA and escorted by Casen Murphy; Alyssa McFarland, representing the History Club and escorted by Alex Ikemeier; Yasmin Rizo, representing the Music Club and escorted by Charles (Chuckie) Bockenkamp; Nebula Ridings, representing NHS and escorted by Braden Cole; Camellia Williford, representing Page Turners and escorted by Zach Richardson; Kate Johnson, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Mason Williams; Reese Shepard, representing RSA and escorted by Kendall Horton; Kaylee Green, representing the Science Club and escorted Logan Stephens; Kaitlin Rasnick, representing S.O.S. Club and escorted by Evan Weiss; Brylee Populis, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Triston Stewart; and Braxton Furry, representing STUCO and escorted by Alex Jones.