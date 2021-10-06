Central Rebels ready for Homecoming Friday

This week at Central High School, students have been preparing for their homecoming parade and football game with Spirit Week activities and pep assemblies.
This Friday evening, the Central Rebels will go head-to-head with the Fredericktown Blackcats for the school's homecoming football game.
During Spirit Week — the week leading up to the homecoming celebration — students engage in different activities to get them pepped up for the big homecoming game.
The homecoming queen candidates enjoyed lunch together on Wednesday before visiting each school in the district to hold pep assemblies. The queen candidates were joined at the pep assemblies by the high school cheerleaders and students in the high school's music programs.
The theme of this year's homecoming parade is "Animals." Students will decorate their vehicles with animal-themed art and parade down Main Street Friday afternoon after being dismissed from school.
The high school and middle school will release students at 11:40 a.m. on Friday. Central Elementary and West Elementary schools will dismiss their students at noon.
The homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. The lineup for the parade will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. near Central Elementary.
As with last year, parade spectators are urged to practice social distancing while lining the sidewalks of Main Street.
Students riding in the parade will be tossing candy to people watching along the parade route just as they have done in the past.
The Homecoming Queen Coronation ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the football field, and the homecoming game will commence at 7 p.m. after the queen is crowned.
This year's homecoming queen candidates are Makenna Pigg, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Jaxon Jones; Taylor Sharp, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Jailen Welch; Reese Shepard, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Triston Stewart; Kinsey Koller, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Richard DeClue; Shelby McCarty, representing the Art Club and escorted by Dayshawn Welch; Allie Kelly, representing the "C" Club and escorted by Slade Schweiss; Raelyn Winick, representing DECA and escorted by Brett Richardson; Aynsley Weiss, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Sofiene Ghannem; Ailyah Wagner, representing FCA and escorted by Hunter Pirtle; Karli McFarland, representing FTA and escorted by Troy Harris; Alaina Viera, representing GSA and escorted by Regan Means; Hannah Geile, representing the History Club and escorted by Dylan Holifield; Abigale Rasnic, representing the Music Club and escorted by Tanden Burns; Madison Pigg, representing NHS and escorted by Jacob Coale; Haley Yount, representing Page Turners and escorted by Clinton Barrington; Olivia Dunn, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Grant Manion; Madison Holmes, representing RSA and escorted by Jett Bridges; Karlee LaChance, representing the Science Club and escorted Xander Burke; Emma McGill, representing S.O.S. Club and escorted by Korbyn Pratt; Kristen Young, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Tanner Muse; and Reagan Bradley, representing STUCO and escorted by Kale Holmes.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com