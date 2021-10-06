Central Rebels ready for Homecoming Friday

This year's homecoming queen candidates are Makenna Pigg, representing the Freshman Class and escorted by Jaxon Jones; Taylor Sharp, representing the Sophomore Class and escorted by Jailen Welch; Reese Shepard, representing the Junior Class and escorted by Triston Stewart; Kinsey Koller, representing the Senior Class and escorted by Richard DeClue; Shelby McCarty, representing the Art Club and escorted by Dayshawn Welch; Allie Kelly, representing the "C" Club and escorted by Slade Schweiss; Raelyn Winick, representing DECA and escorted by Brett Richardson; Aynsley Weiss, representing the Drama Club and escorted by Sofiene Ghannem; Ailyah Wagner, representing FCA and escorted by Hunter Pirtle; Karli McFarland, representing FTA and escorted by Troy Harris; Alaina Viera, representing GSA and escorted by Regan Means; Hannah Geile, representing the History Club and escorted by Dylan Holifield; Abigale Rasnic, representing the Music Club and escorted by Tanden Burns; Madison Pigg, representing NHS and escorted by Jacob Coale; Haley Yount, representing Page Turners and escorted by Clinton Barrington; Olivia Dunn, representing the Pep Club and escorted by Grant Manion; Madison Holmes, representing RSA and escorted by Jett Bridges; Karlee LaChance, representing the Science Club and escorted Xander Burke; Emma McGill, representing S.O.S. Club and escorted by Korbyn Pratt; Kristen Young, representing the Spanish Club and escorted by Tanner Muse; and Reagan Bradley, representing STUCO and escorted by Kale Holmes.