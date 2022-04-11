Central recognizes students, sets summer school dates

The Central School Board met for the March monthly session where board members recognized recent student achievements and set the dates for this year’s summer school.

High School Principal Michael Johnson presented Carter Long and Allie Kelly as high school Students of the Month. Long and Kelly chose to recognize teachers Susan Huskey and Jon Petty, respectively.

High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Chad Bradley recognized state-qualifying wrestlers and boys and girls basketball All-Conference and All-District athletes. The All-District male players were Jobe Bryant, Kaden Casey, and Kendall Horton. All-District female players included Khloe Dischbein, Alyssa O’Connor, and Madison Holmes.

Adult Career Education Supervisor Justin Marler from UniTec Career Center was present at the meeting to acknowledge Richie Declue as the UniTec Student of the Month.

Middle School Principal Greg Noble recognized the middle school’s Students of the Month. This month’s selected students were sixth-graders Kylie Santure and Hudson Hitchcock; seventh-graders Elvie Wagner and Matrim Politte; and eighth-graders Alexi Mullins, Alyssa Wilson, and Mason Honerkamp.

The middle school’s Character Students of the Month were Allana Marler from the sixth grade, seventh-grader Abel Mills, and Maria Johns-Morales of the eighth-grade class.

Noble also acknowledged Honors Band, Honors Choir, and Middle School Robotics students.

Members of the Honors Band included Kinley McFarland, Lexis Sherffius, Edwin Carr, Myra Hendricks, Dakota Bowers, Layne Penberthy, Robert Sherrer, Hayden Neff, Karter Rasnic, Abel Mills, and Kydyn Harper.

Honors Choir members included Sage Anderson, Peyton Foley, Abbey Menley, Emily Moss, Alyvia Voyles, Halle Durbin, Clarisa Grass, Hailie Klaus, Mia Monges, Lilly Tripp, Cole Bequette Devan Graf, Elijah Kofron, Brody McIntyre, Maxton Woods, Daniel Butler, Matthew Clark, Chad Cosby, and Drew Vinson.

The robotics team, CMS RebelBots, had two teams compete at the state championship competition and qualify both teams for the VEX World Championships. The first team consisted of Kane Huskey and Dylan Dunlap, who won fifth-place in the Teamwork Challenge. Walker McCarty and Faith Willis finished in third place. McCarty and Willis were also state champions with the Middle School Excellence Award.

Drew Vinson, Chase Warden, and Billy Arthur were crowned state champions with the Design Award.

West Elementary Principal Laurie Huff recognized Spelling Bee winners. Gentry Layton took first place in the spelling bee; Conner Hardy came in second-place, Addie Underwood in third-place, Riley Sidebottom received fourth-place, and fifth-place went to Grady Copeland.

Regional Spelling Bee winners were Gentry Layton in first-place, Connor Hardy in second-place, and Addie Underwood in fourth-place.

With March being School Board Appreciation Month, District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian recognized the Board of Education for their dedication and commitment to the school district.

During the meeting, the school board established the dates for this year’s summer school session. Summer school will be in session from May 31-June 24. Graduation will be held May 19.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

