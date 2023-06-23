Central school district held their regular board meeting on June 12 and recognized athletes for their spring postseason accomplishments.

Athletic Director Chad Bradley addressed the board to recognize Central athletes.

Bradley began the recognitions with accomplishments in golf where two students were state qualifiers and one was all-district. He then moved on to track and field where nine students were recognized for all-conference, four for all-state, 13 for academic all-state, and one for the KTJJ Dream Team.

In softball, four students were all conference, six for all-district, three for all-region, two for all-state, six for academic all-state, and two for the KTJJ Dream Team.

The last sport Bradley recognized was baseball. Seven athletes were all-conference, seven were all-district, two were all-state, five were academic all-state, and one was KTJJ Dream Team.

Bradley commented that the majority of students were sophomores and juniors, so they would be coming back to play next year.

“Expect some big things from all of our sports teams next year……it’s a fun time right now to be a Central Rebel,” Bradley said. The 2022-23 school year is Bradley’s last as athletic director for Central. He is also the assistant high school principal.

Long-time teacher Jon Petty was named this spring as the district's new athletic director. In March, Petty said he would officially take over on Aug. 1 and he plans on spending quite a bit of time with Bradley this summer, learning all he can from him.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow gave an update on the Esther softball and Elvins baseball fields. Harlow says the sod will wait until the end of summer. Scoreboards will be put up and any work that requires heavy equipment will be done before the sod is laid to prevent damage.

Unfinished business of finding an audit service was completed and approved. The new business approved included salary schedules, updated West Elementary Handbook, and substitute pay.