Central sends 131 graduates into the future

Surrounded by family and friends, Central High School seniors took the final steps of their high school journeys Thursday evening during a graduation ceremony held in the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse. As the seniors walked in pairs to their seats, the band played the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance," a melody that marked an end and a beginning for the 131 students.

Following a prayer led by FCA's Aliyah Wagner, parents and family were welcomed by Principal Michael Johnson and Hunter Pirtle, who ranked third-highest GPA in the class.

Pirtle said he believed God had given him the opportunity to speak at the ceremony so he could take a few seconds with his classmates during their special evening to thank everyone in their lives for the support along their journeys.

"A thank you for all that you have done for us," he said. "A thank you to our community, our family, our friends, and teachers. Because one way or another, you guys have been there for us through the highs and the lows.

"Whether it was helping us get through school or just being there to listen, love, and support us through anything that we did, you guys have always been there," said Pirtle. "And I know this to be true for a lot of us and myself personally,"

The Central High School Symphonic Band performed a musical selection, fittingly titled "Accolade," followed by the Central High School Concert Choir singing "Homeward Bound."

Next, Johnson thanked high school counselors Mark Reeves and Whitney Hassell for all they do before welcoming them to the podium to present the several scholarship recipients and recognize the 65 students who had completed the A+ program.

Johnson then recognized graduates who received UniTec Career Center awards and other students who graduated with honors.

The principal also presented two Citizenship Awards. Each year the school faculty votes for two Citizen Award recipients based on responsibility, good conduct, and service to the community. This year's recipients were Hunter Pirtle and Karlee LaChance.

Salutatorian Reagan Bradley addressed the class next and talked about how she had a bit of difficulty thinking of ideas for her speech. After seeking advice from others, including the valedictorian, she decided to keep it simple by simply making a list of her 22 favorite school memories in honor of the Class of 2022.

Bradley's list included memories of humorous events that happened throughout her years in class, in sports, at sleepovers, dances, school trips, fast food drive-throughs, and various other situations.

Valedictorian Trenton Mayberry then took to the podium to speak about the different ways his family had helped him become the person he is now. He explained how his mother had taken hours each night when he was young, teaching him to read, which was something he had been struggling with as a child.

Mayberry explained that his brother had passed along valuable knowledge through example, pushing him academically and pushing him to take care of his health. He said his father had helped him get into shape by taking him to the gym, even though, at first, he couldn't bench press 20 pounds to save his life.

"I think to myself, 'what would I be without them,'" said Mayberry. "And I want to ask you the same question: who would you be without the people in your life? So I want you to applaud them for a second, too.

"Family is obviously very important, but still spend eight hours a day — sometimes it feels like 20 hours a day — with teachers," he noted.

Mayberry went on to mention some of his previous teachers who had been influential during his time in school.

The valedictorian said the message of his speech was to "just hit the button."

Mayberry asked everyone to close their eyes and imagine a giant, scary water slide with a 10-year-old nervous at the back of the line. He said to imagine a 6-year-old brave enough to climb to the top to ride the slide and the slide operators questioning if the young child is ready for the long drop down the tube. Mayberry painted the scene as he said the child, tired of all the questions, told the operators to just hit the button.

"In your life, you will have things that challenge you, and you will have times to back down," he explained. "So, in your life, I do not want you to be the 10-year-old who's at the back of the line. I want you to be the brave Central Rebel 6-year-old who says 'just hit the button,' and takes on every challenge and never backs down."

The ceremony was closed with the turning of the tassels and remarks by Class Vice President Cole Mullins. He recited a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt about being ready for the future opportunities waiting to be encountered.

"It is not often that a man can make opportunities for himself," Mullins quoted. "But he can put himself in such shape that when or if the opportunity comes, he is ready."

The Central High School 2022 graduates include Amber Lynn Aubuchon, Clinton Brian Barrington, Katelyn Elizabeth Barry, William Winchester Beecher, Timothy Charles Belcher, Colton Dale Bess, Riley Jade Bishop, Alexis Lynn Boyer, Reagan Nicole Bradley, Kenzie Grace Branch, Jett Michael Bridges, Madison Renae Buckner, Xander Franklin Burke, Dylan Thomas Burnia, Tanden Thomas Burns, Emma Lisette Camden, Mason Dalton Cawvey, Jacob Robert Coale, Abbygale Michelle Cole, Dakota Michael Conway, Matthew Ryan Cook, Gabrielle Paige Corbett, Steven Andrew Cowell, Wyatt Dean Crady, Jace Wade Crump, Natalie Michelle Cruse, Mackenzie Rae Dalton, Cole Alexander , Daugherty, James Harold Dean, Richard Austin DeClue, Taylor Brooke Degonia, Olivia Grace Dunn, Rozalyne Danielle Ervin, Hunter David Ferrell, Emily Nichole Fingers, Audrey Elayna Fisher, Carly Jo French, Logan Dacoda Friedmeyer, Emma Katherine Gammon, Hannah Elise Geile, Sofiene Ghannem, Kody Rebecca Elizabeth Gilmore, Ashlyn Marie Griggs, Jaycla Eve Renèè Griggs-Rodgers, Jessica Marie Hall, Nathan Michael Hamski, Troy Fredrick Harris, Jaden Nicole Helvey, Andrea Marie Hill, Zander Scott Hoehn, Jerrold Youlanda Hoffman, Dylan Lee Holifield, Kale William Holmes, Madison Sue Holmes, Mason Alexander Hyslop, Brendon Andrew Jenkins, Logan Dean Johnson, Shane Thomas Jones, Wesley Ray Jordan, Alexandra Ruby Kelly, Austin Tyler Kinnard, Shaelee Paige Kinnard, Zachary Joseph Knowles, Matthew David Koester, Kinsey Dawn Koller, Cameron Michael LaChance, Karlee Sage LaChance, Abigail Ida Lambert, Ean Dalton Lambert, Ethane Connor Lawson, Eithan Garrett Lee, Joshua Thomas Lethbridge, Madison Emma Lewis, Carter Harrison Long, Landon Christopher Luna, Olivia Leighanne Manford, Grant Michel Manion, Taylor Laverne Marler, Trenton Gayle Mayberry, Shelby Lynn McCarty, Autumn Nicole McClanahan, Chloe DeNise McEntire, Karli Nikol McFarland, Emma Grace McGill, Jennifer Pauline McKinney, Melinda Sue McKinney, Regan Joseph Calvin Means, Ethan Andrew Moore, Kylee Nicole Mounce, Cole Patrick Mullins, Tanner Dean Muse, Charity Dawn Nelson, Madilynn Alexzandra Noack, May Star Owens, Syanne Bethany Partridge, Cassandra Christine Perry, Madison Mae Pigg, Hunter Lee Pirtle, Sydney Paige Pizarro, Korbyn Edwin-James Pratt, Evan Chilton Proffer, Hailey LeeAnn Pruitt, Jason Lee Pyatt, Ayden Kristopher Radford, Abigale Joy Anne Rasnic, Natalie Jade Reddick, Brooke Lynn Reeves, Jason Frederick Rentfro, Brett Michael Richardson, Joshua Wayne Richardson, Garrett Christopher Rigdon, Brock Wayne Robbins, Savannah Meadow Scheldberg, Slade Thomas Schweiss, Emma Rose Shaffer, Lynzie Marie Shipman, Cody Christopher Skaggs, Ruger Joe Sutton, Alison Kailey Thomas, Johanna Marie Thompson, Brody Allen Thurman, Shelby Ann Marie Tullock, Trae Wilkins Underwood, Michael Dane Vance, Alaina Christine Viera, Aliyah Marie Wagner, Jasper Samuel Wagner, Paige Nichole Weber, Aynsley Camille Weiss, Dayshawn Michael Welch, Taylor Michelle Wells, Eternity Alexisus Wertich, Cole Taylor Wescott, Catch Mickle White, Hayden Lee White, Brianna Joe Lee Wideman, Kiersten Mackenzie Wiggs, Makayla June Wilson, Raelyn Levaune Winick, Conner Scott Wood, Cadence Alyssa Wright, Gunnar Alan Wurst, Kirsten Jolie Young, Elijah Dale Yount, Haley Jacklene Yount, and Halley Jasmine Zoledziewski.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

