Central Senior Parade set for Friday

The Central High School Senior Class of 2021 will parade through Park Hills on Friday to celebrate the end of their high school careers.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and follow the usual Homecoming Parade route down Main Street toward the high school. Participating senior vehicles will start lining up near Central Elementary at approximately 5 p.m.
Seniors are encouraged to participate by wearing their caps and gowns and decorating vehicles. All vehicle types are welcome, and walking in the parade is also acceptable.
Organizers said that no candy would be thrown to spectators during the parade this year.
As the parade moves through the downtown area and passes the All Occasions Reception Hall, the seniors’ names will be read allowed over a speaker.
The trail of seniors will then make their way to the Central High School football field. There, an after-party will take place for the students and immediate family only.
The party will feature photos, refreshments, music, and a chance for the seniors to spend some time together and with family before graduation on the football field on May 20.
The after-party will kick off immediately following the parade.
Friday night’s event is sponsored by Central’s Project Graduation. Organizers said there were nearly 40 students signed up to participate as of Wednesday.
The Park Hills fire and police departments will escort the students on their route through downtown.
Parade-goers lining up on Main Street are encouraged to practice social distancing while enjoying the event.
