Central seniors make it to end-zone

Marching to "Pomp and Circumstance," 125 Central High School seniors said farewell to the Class of 2020 Thursday evening during a graduation ceremony on the football field.
The highly-anticipated ceremony was the first Central graduation to take place on the field since 1994, and spectators could not have asked for better weather.
Following a prayer led by Student Council Co-President Drew Hamski, guests were welcomed by High School Principal Michael Johnson and Class President Maci Woods.
Woods recalled fond memories of her time at Central and reflected on how quickly the time passed.
“When I was told that high school goes by in the blink of an eye, I didn’t believe it,” she said. “But now, as I stand up here, I can say that it is true.”
The Central High School Concert Choir performed “The Irish Blessing,” wishing the seniors good fortune as they begin their next chapter.
High school counselors Ken Halter and Whitney Hassell presented the scholarship recipients and recognized students who had completed the A+ program.
Johnson recognized graduates who received UniTec awards and other students who graduated with honors.
Salutatorian Trevor Bradley spoke to his classmates about their extraordinary senior year and reminded them that there was a bright side to their unusual experience.
“I would like to say, we will never be forgotten,” said Bradley. “This is the class that endured COVID-19 and missed their fourth quarter of senior year, yet still managed to graduate.”
Bradley went on to share some of his favorite memories of high school teachers. He also challenged his classmates to pursue excellence and positivity by refusing to be victims of trying circumstances.
Valedictorian Gabriel Sungcad addressed the class next and spoke about perseverance in the face of life's hurdles. He recapped the hardships and heartaches experienced by many people in 2020 and offered encouraging words.
“Looking forward, as we go off to college this fall or begin our careers, we will no doubt face challenges that jeopardize our life goals,” said Sungcad. “That’s just one unfortunate truth of life that we can’t control.
“What we can control, however, is how we respond to these challenges. Will we give up because we lost sight of the finish line? Or will we push forward and make our dreams a reality?”
The ceremony was closed with the turning of the tassels and remarks by Class Vice President Avery Norris. She reminded her classmates of the bond they will always share long after their paths separate.
“Starting now, each of us will move forward into the journeys of our own life,” said Norris “However, no matter where life may take us, we will always be able to think back to this special moment.
"We will always share many memories together. We will always be united as Central Rebels.”
The Central High School 2020 graduates include: Lauren Alese Akers, Raymond John Andres, Ashton Taylor Arndt, Hannah Elizabeth Ashley, Brooke Nicole Bales, Marissa Jo Barry, Leah Rose Barton, Dezerae Rehann Bickford, Priscilla Nichole Bland, Kylee Mae Bobbett, Blake Joseph Bolin, Kloie Michelle Boren, Luke Riley Boyd, Trevor Stone Bradley, Shane Ishmael Gilbert Brown, Braden Andrew Buffington, Joseph Wayne Buxton, Garrett David Cain, Jonathan Ellis Camden, Kessler Shelby Camden, Brenden Jonathan Cash, Jordon Tiler Cavins, Cameron Allen , Childers, Cody Allen Clark, Hailee Cassandra Coleman, Hannah Gabrielle Coleman, Alexys Leigh Cook, Gaige Allen Copeland, Dylan Gregory Corcoran, Austin David Counts, Elizabeth Jean Crawford, Jadin Ray Crump, Jessica Olivia Crump, Stephanie Gail DeClue, Patrick Joseph Diedrich, Aaron William Dischbein, Remmie Diane Eddings, Alyssa Ann Feltmann, Makenzie Shannon Fincher, Elijah Daniel Ford, Kamren James Forshee, Hunter Jameson Francis, Kody Rebecca Elizabeth Gilmore, Lacy Marie Gipson, Nathaniel Joseph Gremminger, Tyson Lee Griffin, Andrew Michael Hamski, Samuel Edward Hart, Chloe Marie Hedrick, Draven Michael Hicks, Wyatt Patterson Hodges, Abbygail Elizabeth Holmes, Matthew Joel Hurt, Cody James Hutchinson, Austin Boyd Hutchison, Alyssa Ann Ikemeier, Trevor Lee Johnson, Curtis Wayne Jones, Kaiya Jarae Jones, Mikayla Dillyn Jones, Ryan Douglas Jones, Mason Thomas LaBrot, Jacob Linn Landolt, Jonah Matthew Lappe, Lanie Nicolle Larkin, Taylor Denise Lawson, Gage Everett Lee, Izabella Nicole Lee, Znoa Maire Lee, Aaron Josiah Leeling, Bethany Faith Lewis, Blake Matthew Little, Burlyn Harmony Littlefield, Nathan Daniel Loftin, Jacob Aaron Looney, Blake Albert Madry, Gage Thomas Manion, Jacob Edward Manmuang, Derontae Martin, Jakob Levi Martin, DeAnna Nicole Mathews, Matthew Thomas Maxwell, William Joseph Mayberry, Lexxi Lynn McCrorey, Amelia Grace McDowell, Jayda Ray McKinney, Tandin Reese McKinney, Breven Cole McMullen, Abbie Lynn Mendenhall, Jenna Rae Miller, Samantha Rylie Miller, Samuel Andrew Miller, Taylor Marie Miller, Mackenzie Nicole Mills, Melissia Dawn Mills, Jonathan Michael Mitchell, Lauren Riley Moses, Buckli Noel Moss, Carson Gabrielle Murphy, Connor Bradley Myers, Chase Douglas Nelson, Avery Elizabeth Norris, Mallory Elizabeth Parish, Zachary Scott Payne, Tyler Matthew Phares, Hunter Wesley Prather, Madison Lee Pyatt, Emily Joy Anne Rasnic, Caitlin Abigail Reeves, Carter Scott Ridlon, Alicia Paige Robbins, TaNyla Nichele Robinson, James Edward Rodgers, George Richard Roesch, Kaley Nikole Roney, Damien Benedict Rothlisberger, Hannah Marie Sansoucie, Jesika Payge Sansoucie, Braydon Dalton Scherffius, Cade Brandon Scherffius, Jade Ashlee Schmidt, Chelsea Marie Sciortino, Allison Nicole Sellers, Brett Joseph Settles, Destiney Erin Singleton, Gabriel Edward Sisk, Chloe Mae Skaggs, Gary Edward Smith, Isabella Ruth Smith, Bradley Ray Stanfill, Clayton Ray Stanfill, Donovan Taylor Stevens, Gabriel Angelo Sungcad, Cameron Eramariekay Dawn Teeters, Jim Allen Thompson, Austin James Timbs, Luke Stephen Vanamburg, Tanner Matthew Vance, Brandon Joseph Viera, Brenton Robert Wagner, Michael Joseph Walther, Ryan David Wampler, Lydia Marie Weiss, Isaiah Jayvon Welch, Hailie Lucille Wells, Joshua David Whaley, Cheyenne Maree Whited, Maci Shayne Woods, Kelcee Louise Wycoff, Carson Nicole Wyrick, Tyler Eugene Young, and Zoey Elizabeth Zahradka.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
