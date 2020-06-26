Central seniors make it to end-zone

“I would like to say, we will never be forgotten,” said Bradley. “This is the class that endured COVID-19 and missed their fourth quarter of senior year, yet still managed to graduate.”

Bradley went on to share some of his favorite memories of high school teachers. He also challenged his classmates to pursue excellence and positivity by refusing to be victims of trying circumstances.

Valedictorian Gabriel Sungcad addressed the class next and spoke about perseverance in the face of life's hurdles. He recapped the hardships and heartaches experienced by many people in 2020 and offered encouraging words.

“Looking forward, as we go off to college this fall or begin our careers, we will no doubt face challenges that jeopardize our life goals,” said Sungcad. “That’s just one unfortunate truth of life that we can’t control.

“What we can control, however, is how we respond to these challenges. Will we give up because we lost sight of the finish line? Or will we push forward and make our dreams a reality?”

The ceremony was closed with the turning of the tassels and remarks by Class Vice President Avery Norris. She reminded her classmates of the bond they will always share long after their paths separate.