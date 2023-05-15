Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday for the Class of 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the football field, weather permitting.

If bad weather prevents the ceremony from taking place on the football field, the graduation will be held in the T.J. Stewart Field House.

The event is not ticketed. Seating is first-come, first-serve with gates opening at 6 p.m.

This year's valedictorian is Grace Willis and the salutatorian is Addison Miller.

Grace, the daughter of Dave and Krista Willis, has plans to attend Missouri State University in the fall where she will work to obtain her master's degree in Speech Language Pathology.

"I chose Missouri State University because I have heard so many great things about their SLP program and they offered me more scholarships than other universities," Grace said. "I'm excited to embark on this journey."

Grace spent her high school years very active in clubs such as Student Council, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Rebel Student Awareness, “C” club, History Club, Page-Turners, Science Club, and Future Teachers of America. When she was not busy studying, spending time with family and friends or involved in one of her many club obligations you could find Grace on the dance floor.

Grace spent seven seasons as part of Central's Dance Team and was Captain and Choreography Coordinator her senior year. She also spent one season as a cheerleader during her junior year.

"The biggest lesson I've learned from high school is to only worry about yourself," Grace said. "In the end, all you have is you, so doing what is best for you is the right decision to make."

Grace said, she excelled academically in high school because it was something that has always been important to her.

"I've strived to maintain great grades and be on top of everything going on in my life," Grace said. "My parents fuel my drive and focus. I want nothing more than to make them proud. They ahve provided me with the unconditional love and support. I owe them the world."

Grace will give her Valedictorian speech during the commencement ceremony Thursday night, as the class of 2023 ends one journey and prepares to begin another.