Central shares back-to-school plan

After asking parents survey questions, the Central R-III School District compiled and released its school re-entry plan for the coming school year.
The comprehensive plan details procedures and expectations as students begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24, with parental decision on the online education plan required by Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced school districts across the nation to shut their doors in March. Central remained closed for the rest of the school year.
Now, school staff and parents are attempting to adapt to the pandemic and start school while reducing community spread of the virus.
All students district-wide will be expected to attend in-person, face-to-face instruction on the first day of school.
A copy of Central’s re-entry plan was sent to parents and guardians recently, and is available on the district’s website, www.centralr3.org, under the section titled “MUST-SEE STUFF.”
Here are some critical aspects of the plan.
Online Education Option
- Families wishing to register for online education will need to fill out the application (included in registration packets) and return it by Monday.
- No late registrations will be accepted due to staffing decisions and placements. Online learning will follow the same Academic Calendar as face-to-face instruction.
- A student choosing the online option must remain in the online program for the entire semester.
- If attending face-to-face is not possible due to a student or family member’s medical condition, an opportunity to enroll in the online learning program will be provided.
- In-person classes will be taught in a more traditional format. However, students will begin using an online platform, such as Google Classroom or Edgenuity, intermittently throughout the school day in order to prepare for temporary school closure.
- Students will become accustomed to working on the district’s virtual platform. If a temporary school closure occurred due to increased health and safety concerns, in-person classes would immediately transition to virtual learning and remain in place until reopening.
- Temporary school closures may occur by building as directed by the superintendent for health and safety reasons.
- Students who begin in-person classes will be transferred to virtual learning with their teacher in the event of a school closure.
- Students who enroll in online learning at the start of the year/semester will remain in that same program regardless of a closure.
Early Childhood Programs (ECSE and Pre-K)
- Students are assigned to a morning (AM) or afternoon (PM) session. Target class sizes for ECSE will be 5-10 students per session, and 12-15 students per Pre-K session.
- Necessary cleaning protocols will be implemented between the AM and PM sessions.
- Student attendance will be closely monitored.
- In ECSE classrooms, administrators said every best effort would be made to maintain stable groups (children will remain in one classroom for learning).
- Large gatherings, such as all-school assemblies and school-wide celebrations, will not occur.
- Classroom protocols will include assigned seating and other measures to minimize contact.
- Schools will make reasonable best efforts to minimize risk; however, attending the school facilities in-person will introduce a greater risk for exposure.
Central and West Elementary (Kindergarten through fifth grade)
- In grades K-5, every best effort will be made to maintain consistent groupings. Consistent groupings will be maintained at breakfast and lunch.
- K-5 grading practices will remain the same as the previous school year. Students will continue receiving grades even if a school closure occurs.
- Classroom protocols will include assigned seating and other measures to minimize contact.
Central Middle and High School (6th grade through 12th grade)
- For virtual sessions, the district will be using the online program Edgenuity to provide instruction. A staff member will be assigned to each student to communicate and monitor progress. A student choosing the online option must remain in the online program for the entire semester.
- Students will have access to the courses they had already requested for the 2020-2021 school year, provided those classes are offered through Edgenuity. If original course requests cannot be offered in an online setting, the school counselor will work with the student and family to select an alternate course.
- 6-12 grading practices will remain the same as the previous school year. Students will continue receiving grades even if a school closure occurs.
Screening/Safety Procedures
Students and staff are asked to stay home and report the absence to the school office or supervisor if they:
- have tested positive for COVID-19;
- have been diagnosed presumptive positive for COVID-19;
- are awaiting COVID-19 test results; and/or
- exhibit one or more symptoms of COVID-19 based on CDC guidance that is not otherwise explained.
These symptoms include but are not limited to: a fever of 100° or higher without fever-reducing medication cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; headache; nausea/vomiting; diarrhea; sore throat; and/or new loss of taste or smell.
Siblings or Other Students in the Household
If a student is excluded from school due to COVID-19 symptoms or has had a positive COVID-19 test, their siblings or other students living in the same household will be questioned, and if they exhibit symptoms, they will also be excluded from school. If they do not show symptoms, they may still be excluded from school and asked to self-quarantine.
Student Transportation
- Bus transportation will still be provided. Due to the difficulty of social distancing on buses, any parent who can provide transportation may want to do so.
- Students will have assigned seats on the bus.
- Students are asked to not load/ride the bus, or attend school if they have tested positive for COVID-19; have been diagnosed presumptive positive for COVID-19; are awaiting COVID-19 test results; and/or exhibit one or more symptoms of COVID-19 based on CDC guidance that is not otherwise explained.
- Bus drivers will watch for continued coughing or other symptoms and may request a student sit in a designated area on the bus.
- The bus driver will immediately alert the school administration upon arrival.
- The bus driver will sanitize seats between use, and buses will be fogged daily.
- The front row seats will be used at the discretion of the driver and administration.
- Bus drivers will not work if they are sick.
- Bus drivers will wear masks.
Loading and Unloading Buses
- Students will be loaded from the back to the front by bus stop as much as possible in order to minimize contact and risk while loading and unloading.
- Same households may be required to sit in the same row or in close proximity to each other.
- Students must remain in their seats facing forward and must refrain from touching others.
- Avoid congestion as students load and unload buses.
Face Masks
- Students are not required to wear face masks to school. It is the student's or parent's decision whether to wear a face mask.
- If preferred, staff may bring their own face covering or one will be provided. Face shields will be available for staff.
- Food-service workers will be required to wear masks in the serving area.
- Those who are identified as having COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed to wear an appropriate mask, use hand sanitizer, and go to a designated area to be picked up by families and sent home.
General Guidelines/Information
- Only employees and approved volunteers required for student instruction or services will be allowed in the building during school hours. This includes all essential staff, parents/guardians (when necessary), and district personnel.
- Visitors will be asked to follow the social distancing and PPE recommendations from the CDC at the time of their visit.
- All visits from non-essential staff (vendors, local businesses, etc.) will be scheduled with the respective building administrator. When this is not possible, these individuals will have access by appointment only and will follow social distancing and PPE recommendations.
- Parents/guardians should contact the school prior to visiting if they do not have a scheduled appointment.
In order to support the work of the custodial staff and their efforts to disinfect and maintain a safe building for the students and staff, the district will have the following guidelines for school access after the school day and during the weekends:
- The district will still allow facility rentals on a case-by-case basis.
- School administration must approve all after school events, and groups will have to adhere to the social distancing and gathering recommendations at the time of the event.
- Schools will post reminders at entryways not to enter the school if experiencing signs of illness.
Note that in order for a student to participate in extracurricular activities, they must attend traditional face-to-face school.
The plan states that changes to the procedures and protocols could be made as the school year progresses, and families will be kept informed.
“It’s important to point out, this re-entry plan is fluid because information regarding COVID-19 is ever-changing,” states the plan. “Elements in the plan could change frequently.
“All changes will be communicated to families through email, text, social media, and shared on the district’s website under 'Must See Stuff,'” the plan reads. “We appreciate your patience as school leaders make decisions that are in the best interest of our school and community based on the latest information made available at the time.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
