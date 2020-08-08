Central shares back-to-school plan

In order to support the work of the custodial staff and their efforts to disinfect and maintain a safe building for the students and staff, the district will have the following guidelines for school access after the school day and during the weekends:

The district will still allow facility rentals on a case-by-case basis.

School administration must approve all after school events, and groups will have to adhere to the social distancing and gathering recommendations at the time of the event.

Schools will post reminders at entryways not to enter the school if experiencing signs of illness.

Note that in order for a student to participate in extracurricular activities, they must attend traditional face-to-face school.

The plan states that changes to the procedures and protocols could be made as the school year progresses, and families will be kept informed.

“It’s important to point out, this re-entry plan is fluid because information regarding COVID-19 is ever-changing,” states the plan. “Elements in the plan could change frequently.

“All changes will be communicated to families through email, text, social media, and shared on the district’s website under 'Must See Stuff,'” the plan reads. “We appreciate your patience as school leaders make decisions that are in the best interest of our school and community based on the latest information made available at the time.”

