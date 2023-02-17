The Central School Board met this week for the regular February session, where board members recognized recent student achievements and set the dates for this year’s summer school.

District Superintendant Dr. Ashley McMillian took time during Monday’s meeting to mention the generous donations made following the “Let’s Cut the Cheese: Part 2” fundraising event organized by a few local businesses to cover outstanding school lunch balances for students.

Earlier this month, on Feb. 2, multiple area businesses partnered up to serve breakfast and collect donations at the Elvins Ionic Lodge #154 located at 206 N. School St. in Desloge. It was the third consecutive year that the business owners offered the free community breakfast.

McMillian thanked several community groups and individuals for their generous donations toward the negative lunch balances this year. The superintendent noted that many of those who donated wished to remain anonymous but mentioned that several thousand dollars had been generously given.

“There has been well over $10,000 donated this year,” he explained.

Businesses and proprietors participating at the breakfast included Leadbelt Save A Lot stores, The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering’s Tom and Julie Abel, Fired’s Chris and Amber Dunlap, Grandma’s Sugar Shack’s Misti Ottman, and Loretta and Randy Barnhouse.

This week, the Central schools also acknowledged their valued partnership with the Park Hills Police Department for the district’s school resource officers, as Wednesday was “SRO Appreciation Day.”

“Central R-III School District appreciates the dedication and the partnership with the Park Hills Police Department, which allows us to have an SRO at each building,” school officials said. “We appreciate all that Corporal (Andrew) Rieger, Officer (Jonathon) Pendergraft, Officer (Jared) Roark, and Officer (Dillon) Sansaucie do for our students and staff.”

The school board established the dates for this year’s summer school session at the meeting Monday. Summer school will be in session from May 30-June 23. Graduation will be held on May 18 at 7 p.m.

High School Principal Michael Johnson presented Yasmin Rizo and Mason Williams as the Students of the Month for February. January’s Students of the Month at the high school were Evan Weiss and Natalie Miles.

Board members paid recognition to Central High School’s esport athletes after the team placed fourth at their recent state competition, wrapping up their winter season. The esports team winners included Ian Scheldberg, Wyatt Adams, Kale Dreier, Layton McFarland, and Collin Smith, along with their coaches, Matt Burgess and Matt McMillian.

Middle School Principal Greg Noble recognized the middle school’s Academic Students of the Month for December/January. The selected students were sixth-graders Macie White and Jackson Morris; seventh-graders Elvie Wagner and Matrim Politte; and eighth-graders Alexi Mullins, Alyssa Wilson, and Mason Honerkamp.

The middle school’s Character Students of the Month were Anabelle Arroyos from the sixth grade, seventh-grader Camilla Vandergraph, and George Dawes from the eighth-grade class.

During this month’s meeting, the Central School Board also:

Adopted a resolution opposing open enrollment legislation recently proposed in the Missouri Legislature, including Senate Bill 1010, also known as the K-12 Open Enrollment Act of 2023. The proposed measure is one of a few being considered by lawmakers and would allow children to attend schools outside their designated districts. Many educators have taken issue with open enrollment. McMillian said the Missouri Association of Rural Education provided the resolution and asked all their more than 400 member districts in Missouri to adopt it.

Appointed Dereck Wilson as Nondiscrimination Laws Compliance Coordinator and District Liaison to the Division of Family Services.

Adopted the District Calendar for 2023-2024, available now by visiting centralr3.org/rebel2/images/district/district_calendar2324.pdf