The Central R-3 School Board of Education swore in members who ran unopposed in the April 4 election, reorganized their officers, and heard reports of student and staff accomplishments during their April 17 meeting.

Diann Bess, Dena Hart and Dennis Norris were sworn back on the board, and the members nominated and approved the following officers among themselves: Dustin Layton, president; Ronnie Calvird, vice president; Hart, secretary; and Bess, treasurer.

District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian and the board members recognized a multitude of students and employees for their accomplishments during the past months.

“We had a big night of student, staff, and community recognition,” he said.

Allison Ward, kindergarten teacher, was congratulated for being awarded the Missouri VFW District 8 Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by Leadington VFW Post 5741.

Tracie Casey, Central Elementary principal, told the board members about community support given to men’s and women’s high school basketball teams during their Final Four runs.

“It was amazing to see, leading up to and during the trip to Springfield,” McMillian reported.

Special Services Director Dereck Wilson provided an overview of the Comprehensive System of Personnel Development (CSPD), which the board approved. McMillians said a CSPD is a framework to improve the quantity, quality, and effectiveness of the early childhood intervention staff who provide services and interventions to infants and young children with disabilities, as well as their families.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow provided a facilities update. He said laser grading was beginning and about to be completed later in the week on the field at West Elementary. Irrigation is complete on that field and close to being completed at the middle school.

The board also adopted the revised 2022-23 academic calendar, incorporating March 16 as a non-attendance day, since it was the first day of the Final Four in which both boys and girls basketball teams participated.

“The district was already scheduled off on March 17th on the calendar. We took the 16th off as well so the school and community could go support the teams [in Springfield],” McMillian later explained. “With us having only missed four days this year for weather (27 hours) and having 60 additional hours built into the calendar, we had the opportunity to not make that day up. If we would have missed 10 or more days due to weather, we would have made the day up.”

Many high school students were recognized during the board meeting.

Students of the Month for April are Jade Davis and Collin McMullen.

The boys’ basketball team enjoyed a 28-4 season that racked up titles including Gene Steighorst (Hillsboro) Tournament Champions, Central Christmas Tournament Champions, MAAA Conference Champions, MAAA Tournament Champions, Class 4 District 2 Tournament Champions, and Class 4 State Tournament 2nd Place.

The girls’ basketball team also enjoyed a 28-4 season that saw them place third at the Class 3 State Tournament and gave them championship titles for the Fredericktown Tournament, MAAA Conference, MAAA Tournament and Class 4 District 2 Tournament.

Boys and girls basketball players to head to the MAAA All-Conference included Jobe Bryant, Caden Casey and Kendall Horton, as well as Khloe Dischbein, Kinley Norris and Alyssa O'Connor. Class 4 District 2 All-District players were Jobe Bryant, Caden Casey and Mason Williams, and Khloe Dischbein, Kinley Norris and Alyssa O'Connor. Class 4 MBCA All-State players were Jobe Bryant and Mason Williams, and Khloe Dischbein and Alyssa O'Connor.

The KTJJ Dream Team included Brad Gross, Boys Co-Coach of the Year with Dusty Dinkins; Josh Mapes, Girls Coach of the Year; Jobe Bryant, Player of the Year; and Khloe Dischbein. The Wrestling Dream Team included Addisyn Gasaway.

High school students who attended District DECA Feb. 7 and qualified for State DECA held March 12-14 included: Ella Moss, Leadership Delegate; Allie Elder, second place, RFSM; Zimri Mills, first place, RSM; and Madisen Degonia, third place, Entrepreneurship Series. The Academic Team was made up of teammates: Mills (All-Conference),William Arthur, Braxton Furry, Kaylee Green, Abbigail House, Emiliya Hovis, Alex Inman, Alex Jones, Lukas Kimbrell, Mason Marler, Ellie Moss, Neil Dipak Patel, Madi Tiefenauer and Chase Warden.

McMillian congratulated the Central High School Speech and Debate team for their outstanding performance at the MSHSAA Southeast District Speech and Debate tournament, as well as qualifiers for Missouri. The team included Holden Reese, Jaycee McMillian, Dagan Newsom, Hayden McCarty, Blake Roberts, Madi Tifenauer, Alex Inman, Allie Elder and Parker Knowles.

McMillian and the board also recognized many middle school students who stood out in recent months.

Academic students of the month were sixth-graders Caitlin Poppe and Owen Davis, seventh-graders Naveigh Barnes and Creed Laughbinger, and eighth-graders Mallory Blakenship and Silas Richardson. Character students of the month were sixth-graders Kelsey Woods, Barnes, and eighth-grader Charley Havelka.

The middle school robotics teams participated in the state competition and took all three seats for Worlds for the middle school division, and three out of four Central teams made it. Only three seats were given, and Central won them all. The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Mike Dalton, and the team Game Changers took the Excellence Award and the Robot Skills Award. The Rooks won the Think Award, and also shared the Teamwork Champions Award with Virtual Illusion. The success at the state level once again qualifies the three teams for Worlds in Dallas at the end of this month.

In bowling, middle school’s Koen Willis won a gold medal at the State Bowling Tournament.