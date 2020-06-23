Central swears-in new board, recognizes athletes

The Central R-3 School Board met Monday, where newly elected members were sworn-in and new board officers were chosen.
The new board recognized Academic All-State student-athletes, approved a bond resolution, and approved a lease agreement for the new location of the district’s Early Childhood Special Education program.
Board members sworn-in for new terms by District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian included Denny Norris, Dena Nicholson Hart, and Diann Bess.
Norris was re-elected to the board in the election earlier this month. Hart and Bess were elected to their first terms as board members.
After the brief ceremony, elections for officers serving this term were carried out.
Unlike other school districts in the area, the Central School Board elects board officers on a rotational basis, with each member moving up the chain of command and eventually becoming board president, then moving back down to non-officer members after that.
Dave Gross will serve as board president this term. David Kennard moved into the position of vice president. Norris will serve as board secretary, and Dustin Layton will act as board treasurer.
The board met in an early meeting to decide these positions and induct the new members before adjourning to executive session to discuss personnel matters.
The new board then reconvened to hold a regular meeting with the restructured board officers in place.
A bond resolution was approved for capital expenditures.
“This allows us to spend funds toward bond issue items before the sale of the bonds takes place,” McMillian explained. “We can replenish our funds at the time of the sale of bonds only for those items.”
Athletic Director Chad Bradley recognized this year’s Academic All-State student-athletes.
Football player Justin Bridges was recognized. Volleyball players Avery Norris, Lizi Marler, Jessica Hulsey, Kaley Kimball, Addisyn Casey, and Liberty Coleman.
Wrestler Kade Willis and basketball player Drew Hamskiwas were recognized for their achievement.
The softball team met the requirements to be recognized as an All-State Team. Academic All-State softball players include Jessica Hulsey, Allie Kelly, Taylor Marler, and Millie McDowell.
Drew Hamski, Michael Vance, Jett Bridges and Slade Schweiss were Academic All-State Athletes from the baseball team.
The board moved on to approve a lease agreement with Leadbelt Properties for a space in the Ragsdale Professional Center on Main Street. This location will now house the school’s Early Childhood Special Education program, which McMillian said will expand to incorporate more students.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also:
- Approved a bid from M. Miller Asphalt for the parking lot work related to the bond issue.
- Certified June 2, 2020, election results.
- Approved 2020-2021 salary schedules for both certified and non-certified staff. The schedules were carried over from last school year. Normal movement on the schedule with experience and education will take place.
- Approved Central and West Elementary handbooks.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
