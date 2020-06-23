Central swears-in new board, recognizes athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Central R-3 School Board met Monday, where newly elected members were sworn-in and new board officers were chosen.

The new board recognized Academic All-State student-athletes, approved a bond resolution, and approved a lease agreement for the new location of the district’s Early Childhood Special Education program.

Board members sworn-in for new terms by District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian included Denny Norris, Dena Nicholson Hart, and Diann Bess.

Norris was re-elected to the board in the election earlier this month. Hart and Bess were elected to their first terms as board members.

After the brief ceremony, elections for officers serving this term were carried out.

Unlike other school districts in the area, the Central School Board elects board officers on a rotational basis, with each member moving up the chain of command and eventually becoming board president, then moving back down to non-officer members after that.

Dave Gross will serve as board president this term. David Kennard moved into the position of vice president. Norris will serve as board secretary, and Dustin Layton will act as board treasurer.