Changing how after-school pickup is done at West County Elementary was brought to the West County Board of Education by current interim principal Todd Watson during the district meeting held earlier this month.

The plan was put into place last week, and Watson indicated the change has been a success.

"It's going really well — surprisingly well," he said. "I was really anxious about those first few days, but all the planning paid off, and the parents and grandparents were so patient, they made it even easier. They shared a lot of positive comments about the system afterward."

Watson said after-school pickup can be chaotic, as kids stream out of the buildings and vehicles are on the move. Watson said those two factors led to his unease with the prior process.

Watson said most area schools require parents to stay in the car when picking up students, and many have a hanging tag with the child’s name on it. After visiting North County and Central school districts to see how they handled pickup, Watson said, he learned a bit from the schools and wanted to implement the change.

Under the change, as explained during the board meeting, the students are separated by grades, with kindergarten through second together, and third through fifth grades together, with an exception made for siblings.

Kindergarten through second grade are kept in the same location where students were picked up before. To handle the volume of cars for the younger grades and to ensure the highway is not blocked, cars are required to weave through the parking lot until they reach the stop signs at the bus lane to wait until moving into the loading area.

Watson said five cars easily fit in the loading area. Teachers will be standing in the loading area and calling or texting inside the list of kids needing to be sent outside. If the child is not yet ready to be sent out, the parent will pull up in front of the loading area to prevent stopping the flow of traffic.

Older kids with a sibling in kindergarten through second grade will have to be picked up in the lower area of the building with their sibling.

Students in third through fifth grade are picked up at the old building on Chariton Avenue, but due to the location, there is not a good spot to turn-around is not possible. Parents and guardians need to drive onto Gasconade Avenue and turn onto Chariton Avenue to pick up their kids.

A parent or guardian is also required to have a hanging tag filled out with the children’s names. Tags can be picked up from the office at any time, but for the first several days, Watson said, tags will be passed out during regular pickup. If a student is not regularly picked up, someone will need to come to the office to pick up a tag.

Parents are welcome to get as many tags as they want, according to Watson, in case another person, like another family member, is picking up the child.

“When you check out a tag, you’re saying whoever has that can pick up the kids,” said Watson. “Other than that, we don’t let them [the kids] go anywhere.”