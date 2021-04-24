Childs receives AMVET ROTC award

Madison P. Childs of Farmington High School was awarded the American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award.

This honor is an award from the American Veterans (AMVETS) organization for diligence in the discharge of duties, and the willingness to serve both God and country for the mutual benefit of all, according to Tony Carroll, ROTC liaison officer for AMVETS Department of Missouri.

Carroll said Childs has been in the AF JROTC program for three years and has accumulated 175 community service hours for such events as Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Buddy Poppy Campaign, Wounded Warriors Project, POW/MIA Ceremony, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Flag Retirement Ceremony, and various Color Guard performances for the school's athletic events, to name a few of her efforts.

She currently has a 3.25 GPA and she has earned her Leadership, Superior Performance, Achievement, Outstanding Flight, Service, Good Conduct, Academic, Color Guard and Drill Team ribbons to include the Kitty Hawk Academic, APT, and Model Rocketry badges.

Childs is an active member of the school's Student Council, JAG, APT, Model Rocketry, Awareness Presentation Team, Color Guard, Drill Team, and Kitty Hawk Air (Academic) Society teams.

