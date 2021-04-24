 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Childs receives AMVET ROTC award
0 comments
top story

Childs receives AMVET ROTC award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Veterans ROTC Awards 2020-2021 announced

Presenting Madison P. Childs of Farmington High School with the American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award is Tony Carroll, ROTC liaison officer for American Veterans (AMVETS) Department of Missouri.

 submitted photo

Madison P. Childs of Farmington High School was awarded the American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award.

This honor is an award from the American Veterans (AMVETS) organization for diligence in the discharge of duties, and the willingness to serve both God and country for the mutual benefit of all, according to Tony Carroll, ROTC liaison officer for AMVETS Department of Missouri.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carroll said Childs has been in the AF JROTC program for three years and has accumulated 175 community service hours for such events as Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Buddy Poppy Campaign, Wounded Warriors Project, POW/MIA Ceremony, Walk to End Alzheimer's, Flag Retirement Ceremony, and various Color Guard performances for the school's athletic events, to name a few of her efforts.

She currently has a 3.25 GPA and she has earned her Leadership, Superior Performance, Achievement, Outstanding Flight, Service, Good Conduct, Academic, Color Guard and Drill Team ribbons to include the Kitty Hawk Academic, APT, and Model Rocketry badges.

Childs is an active member of the school's Student Council, JAG, APT, Model Rocketry, Awareness Presentation Team, Color Guard, Drill Team, and Kitty Hawk Air (Academic) Society teams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: STORIES OF HONOR: Vietnam Veteran Leonard Miller

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UniTec adds teaching program
Education

UniTec adds teaching program

  • Updated

The ink is dry on the approval from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), giving UniTec Career Center the green light o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News