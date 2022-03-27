'Christmas' in March

Organizers of last season's Dave Dickey Big Band Christmas show recently gave out $300 scholarships to two lucky students, and thanked their sponsors and supporters. The recipients are students Kerstyn Boyer and Ty Pratte.

Concert organizer Paula Franks said participation from Dobie Carroll and the North County Jazz Ensemble — which is having its jazz festival April 8-9 at North County and a concert April 26 — was greatly appreciated.

She said she and the other organizers also appreciated support from sponsors Boyer Funeral Homes, Pettus Automotive, Pizza 101 South, Unico Bank, Hub's Pub in Bonne Terre, First State Community Bank, Haggerty Shelter Insurance, Corner Pocket, Moore Funeral Home and Inn St. Gemme Beauvais.

