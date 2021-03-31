CHS Library celebrates Women's History Month

The Central High School Library Media Center celebrated Women’s History Month by collecting personal care items for the Pregnancy Resource Center. More than 275 items and a cash donation of $25 were collected to benefit local women.

Library Media Specialist Shara Weiss invited students to donate the items to “empower women.” A library display included books and materials about strong women throughout history who have overcome obstacles and made positive changes for women who follow in their footsteps.

For each item donated, donors got to register for the drawing for gift cards: a $50 gift card for a manicure and pedicure from L&V Nails and a $50 gift card to Ooh La La salon for a hairstyle or updo. The drawing was held last Friday.

“We thought this would be a great way to pamper one of our girls here...maybe it would be something she could use for prom or even as a mother’s day gift,” said Weiss.

April’s display will also benefit the community as the library kicks off a “Survival” theme to make it through the last weeks of school and testing.

Students can erase library debt for each food item donated with their “Food for Fines” promotion. They have also chosen some great memoirs and fiction to display that are themed around survival stories.

“The prize pack this month is all for fun-caffeine and snacks,” said Weiss. All food for fine donations will be given to the local food pantry. Anyone interested in donating food items or paying it forward on a student’s fine can contact Shara Weiss at Central High School, sweiss@centralr3.org.

