Classes for young adults on autism spectrum coming soon

Hope 4 Autism will be holding a training program this fall for qualified autism spectrum young adults to help teach the students how to cope with everyday issues in their lives.

The classes will begin Aug. 22 and continue through Dec. 5 with 16 meetings held on Monday nights at Dress 2 Impress retail shop, 117 E. Columbia in Farmington. The curriculum used is the Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relational Skills (PEERS) developed at UCLA.

A unique program, PEERS stresses the importance of developing and maintaining friendships for teens and young adults with autism. PEERS teaches concrete behavioral cues to motivated teens and young adults who are looking for tools to help them develop friendships.

The benefits of healthy, meaningful friendships include buffering the impact of stressful life events, building self-esteem, increasing independence, learning self-advocacy and reducing the incidence of depression and anxiety. During the 16-week course the teens & young adults will learn about conversations skills, using humor appropriately, being a good sport, and handling teasing and bullying.

According to Executive Director Luann Honerkamp, students who qualify have to be able to sit undistracted for 90 minutes and able to have conversations.

“They are engaged the entire time, it’s not just sitting there,” she said. “Someone who is nonverbal is not going to be able to do the things that are needed. The biggest thing is they want to do it and the parent or social coach has to want to do it and agree to be here every time, because they miss a huge chunk every time they miss.”

Joseph Govreau is a graduate of the program. Govreau, 26, wasn’t diagnosed with autism until the age of 21. Govreau shared that he struggled with personal and work relationships while remaining authentic to who he was.

“The PEERS program not only helped me learn socialization skills but also helped me build a better relationship with my parents (who were my social coaches),” he said. “After the program, I feel like I am more equipped to handle life in the workforce and make friends more easily.”

Govreau’s father Dan had this to say about the program.

“This 16-week PEERS course that we were privileged to be part of was not only extremely worthwhile for our son’s benefit, but my wife and I were given the opportunity to see a glimpse of the challenges that those with autism deal with on a daily basis. As our sons’ ‘coaches’ we witnessed, him in a short period of time addressing issues head-on instead of deflecting the topic and reverting back into his old ways of dealing with the issues at hand. The materials/topics covered were very relevant to today’s world; things that are all too often taken for granted.

“The staff teaching this course were very caring, always willing to listen and help find solutions in a professional manner. We’re very thankful for this opportunity to attend this class, and as a family, we feel empowered to move forward into the next wonderful chapter of our lives armed with our new understanding and skills learned from the PEERS for Young Adults course.”

Another parent named Shawnna, said, “I could never imagine the difference 16 weeks have made in the life of our son! He’s learned so many valuable life skills in this program — taught in a way to encourage application to everyday situations. His doctor recommended a Cognitive Behavior Therapy program for him, and the PEERS program helped fit that need in so many ways.

"He’s learned and put into practice how to handle his frustrations with easy-to-apply strategies; learned to recognize important social cues in conversation and interactions, as well as applied positive behavior approaches when certain situations may arise. I would fully recommend the PEERS program to any family with a young adult on the autism spectrum.”

There are a limited amount of scholarships available to those in need.

For more information, contact Hope 4 Autism at 573-664-1711 or email Luann@hope4autism.org to be put on the waitlist email. There are more details about the program on their website www.hope4autism.org.