Clifton wins first place for U.S. in Elks essay contest

In late spring she learned she won top honors for the local contest and took first place in the Southeast district level which consisted of 11 different lodges. From there, Clifton’s essay advanced to state competition where she again took first place out of 74 different lodges.

Then Clifton earned something no other St. Francois County student has achieved: she took first place in the Elks’ national contest. Her essay was selected as the winning entry in the U.S.

Missouri State Drug Awareness Chairman Doug Jordan traveled four hours one-way to present Clifton with a commemorative plaque and gifts for winning the national place in the essay contest.

He said it was an honor to present the award to Clifton.

“This is absolutely fantastic that I’m able to do this,” said Jordan. “This is my first official duty as a state chairman and this is wonderful.”

Karen Ferrell, the lodge’s chairman for drug awareness projects, expressed her appreciation to Clifton for entering the contest and told her how impressed she was with her entry and how proud she was of her.

Joy Clarkson, district chairman of the drug awareness program, said it is “super hard to compete at the state level, let alone advance to the national level.”