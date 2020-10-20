Clifton wins first place for U.S. in Elks essay contest

Ava Clifton read the words of her winning essay carefully and with much emotion Friday evening.
“I want to tell you a story of someone I know who understands what ‘life does not rewind, choose life not drugs’ means,” she said.
She went on to describe a young girl who endured things children should never have to experience.
Clifton’s voice faded at times while reading her essay. Tears could be seen at one point when she spoke of the little girl, who was the inspiration for her essay. Later she revealed the identity of the little girl to which she referred in her essay – her mother.
“[My mother] says her two biggest accomplishments are my brother and me,” said Clifton.
At that point Clifton gestured toward her brother, Matthew, seated nearby, to herself, and then paused and smiled at her mother, who was also sitting in the audience.
Clifton, 13, is an eighth grader at West County Middle School. She wrote and entered an essay in the annual Elks Drug Awareness Essay Contest during the 2019-20 school year.
The theme of the contest was “Life does not rewind, choose life not drugs.” The essay contest consisted of entries in sixth through eighth grades which were judged on closeness to the theme, neatness, originality and correct grammatical structure.
In late spring she learned she won top honors for the local contest and took first place in the Southeast district level which consisted of 11 different lodges. From there, Clifton’s essay advanced to state competition where she again took first place out of 74 different lodges.
Then Clifton earned something no other St. Francois County student has achieved: she took first place in the Elks’ national contest. Her essay was selected as the winning entry in the U.S.
Missouri State Drug Awareness Chairman Doug Jordan traveled four hours one-way to present Clifton with a commemorative plaque and gifts for winning the national place in the essay contest.
He said it was an honor to present the award to Clifton.
“This is absolutely fantastic that I’m able to do this,” said Jordan. “This is my first official duty as a state chairman and this is wonderful.”
Karen Ferrell, the lodge’s chairman for drug awareness projects, expressed her appreciation to Clifton for entering the contest and told her how impressed she was with her entry and how proud she was of her.
Joy Clarkson, district chairman of the drug awareness program, said it is “super hard to compete at the state level, let alone advance to the national level.”
“We are beyond proud of Ava for winning the Elks’ national essay contest,” she said. “She has accomplished something that is just fantastic.”
Bud Clarkson, treasurer of Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 and Missouri Elks secretary, expressed his happiness in learning that Clifton had won top honors in the competition.
“We are just so proud of her,” he said, “and our lodge is so proud of how well she represented us in the contest. Never before have we had a national winner representing our lodge.”
He said the lodge is “so thankful for Ava taking the time to write her essay and share it with the community.”
“She’s made us all very proud,” he said.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
