Clifton wins state level of Elks essay contest

Individuals and groups of students in middle and high school may submit two- to five-minute entries in the video contest. Judges look for originality, positive messages, quality of the video, closeness to the theme, neatness, age and language appropriateness.

“This was our best year yet with participants,” said Anna Kleiner, exalted ruler of the organization.

The recent awards ceremony held at the Elks lodge was a celebration of the joint effort of parents, teachers, students and hard-working Elks members who make the contests possible each year.

Winners of the poster contest were first announced. First place went to Kylie Walka of Arcadia Valley. She also took first place in the southeast district. Maddison Fisher took first place from North County Parkside and also second place in the district. Kaelyn Colyott won second place from North County Parkside and third place in the district. Jett Rehkop earned third place from and Dica Wallace took fourth place. Both are from North County Parkside.

For the essay contest, winners included Ava Clifton, first place from West County, first in the Southeast district and first in the state of Missouri; Abby Kahn, second, from North County Intermediate and third place in district; Lillie Hammock, third place from West County; and Kaidyn Barton, fourth place from West County.