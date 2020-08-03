Clifton wins state level of Elks essay contest

Never before has the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 had a student win three levels of the annual drug awareness essay contest.
This year, West County Middle School seventh grader Ava Clifton earned first place in the local contest and advanced to the southeast district level consisting of 11 different lodges. She took first place there and proceeded to state competition. Clifton competed against other entries from 74 different lodges. She took first-place honors for the state of Missouri.
Clifton earned $425 for winning the local, district and state levels of the essay contest.
“It’s super hard to compete at the state level,” said Joy Clarkson, “and we’re very proud of Ava for winning first place.”
Clarkson is district chairman of the drug awareness program with the MAC Elks. The program includes the essay, poster and video contests.
This year’s contest theme was “Life does not rewind, choose life not drugs.”
Students in third through fifth grade may enter the poster contest. Entries are judged on originality, neatness, correct grammatical structure and closeness to the theme.
The essay contest consists of entries in sixth through eighth grades which are judged on closeness to the theme, neatness, originality and correct grammatical structure.
Individuals and groups of students in middle and high school may submit two- to five-minute entries in the video contest. Judges look for originality, positive messages, quality of the video, closeness to the theme, neatness, age and language appropriateness.
“This was our best year yet with participants,” said Anna Kleiner, exalted ruler of the organization.
The recent awards ceremony held at the Elks lodge was a celebration of the joint effort of parents, teachers, students and hard-working Elks members who make the contests possible each year.
Winners of the poster contest were first announced. First place went to Kylie Walka of Arcadia Valley. She also took first place in the southeast district. Maddison Fisher took first place from North County Parkside and also second place in the district. Kaelyn Colyott won second place from North County Parkside and third place in the district. Jett Rehkop earned third place from and Dica Wallace took fourth place. Both are from North County Parkside.
For the essay contest, winners included Ava Clifton, first place from West County, first in the Southeast district and first in the state of Missouri; Abby Kahn, second, from North County Intermediate and third place in district; Lillie Hammock, third place from West County; and Kaidyn Barton, fourth place from West County.
In this year’s video contest, Mercedes Warden, Avery Johnson and Paige Crew took first place from Central and second place in the district competition.
In addition to Clarkson and Kleiner, other Elks lodge members participating in the ceremony included Vickie Murray, past exalted ruler; Mike Blanton, leading knight; Jim Hahn, past exalted ruler and past state president of the Missouri Elks; Bud Clarkson, treasurer and Missouri Elks secretary; and Ben Flat, past exalted ruler.
The drug awareness program’s poster, essay and video contests for the Elks organization are held each fall.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
