Close class of Bismarck seniors graduate

“So as you move on to the next chapter of life, there's no doubt you're going to be wrestling with that question,” he continued.

As they go off in search of that answer, he gave them two pieces of advice: Surround yourself with people who want the best for you and find what brings you order in the midst of chaos in life.

“Make no mistake, each of you were put here for a reason,” King said. “And there is absolutely purpose to each and every life in this room.”

Valedictorian Alexia Droege and salutatorian Hunter Grebe gave their traditional addresses.

Droege tugged at the heart strings, highlighting the teachers, family members, and friends that have helped her to this point.

“To my fellow classmates sitting here in front of me, I want to congratulate you all,” she said. “I'm so honored to have grown with all of you over the years and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for us. I stand here before you looking back on four years of memories we made together: from play days outside, from assemblies, from sporting events, senior Six Flags trips, senior pranks.