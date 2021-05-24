Close class of Bismarck seniors graduate

Roses were handed out, tassels were turned, and the Bismarck High School Class of 2021 graduated on Friday night.
Twenty-eight seniors received their diplomas in a commencement ceremony in the gym in front family, friends, teachers, and the Board of Education.
“One thing I have appreciated so much about being in this class is how close we are,” Senior Class President Mercedes Douglas said in her welcome remarks. “Yes, we’ve had ups and downs. We’ve had arguments and disagreements, but at the end of the day, we all came together in a small town where everyone knows everyone and apologizes through our differences. We have watched each other cry, struggle, and go through hard times. We have also watched each other become extraordinary people with goals that stretch for miles.”
During his address, Superintendent Jason King encouraged the graduates as they embark on their new beginning.
“The great American writer Mark Twain once said, ‘The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you figure out why,’” he said. “Now I'd like to take just a minute to talk about that. What is your why? It's an important question. What shall you become? What is it that gives you passion, drive, determination and grit?”
King told them that the answer can’t be found on Google, Twitter, or Instagram, but can be found in their heart.
“So as you move on to the next chapter of life, there's no doubt you're going to be wrestling with that question,” he continued.
As they go off in search of that answer, he gave them two pieces of advice: Surround yourself with people who want the best for you and find what brings you order in the midst of chaos in life.
“Make no mistake, each of you were put here for a reason,” King said. “And there is absolutely purpose to each and every life in this room.”
Valedictorian Alexia Droege and salutatorian Hunter Grebe gave their traditional addresses.
Droege tugged at the heart strings, highlighting the teachers, family members, and friends that have helped her to this point.
“To my fellow classmates sitting here in front of me, I want to congratulate you all,” she said. “I'm so honored to have grown with all of you over the years and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for us. I stand here before you looking back on four years of memories we made together: from play days outside, from assemblies, from sporting events, senior Six Flags trips, senior pranks.
“All these memories, I will cherish. Through all the good times and bad times, from homework, finals, and end-of-the-year test stress, we have finally completed it all. I know I might not be close to all of you but I can promise you that every single one of you have made an impact on my life in some way.”
In his speech, Grebe kept the crowd laughing.
“The graduates, give yourself a hallelujah,” he said. “The parents, you go. Friends, hallelujah again. And let's just get this thing started.”
He also reminded his classmates they are capable enough to handle the changes life will throw at them.
“You can get past it, I promise,” he added. “Remember when we had masks at the beginning of the year? Yeah, neither do I. It just shows how strong we are at adapting.”
Grebe also earned the Indian of the Year Award, given by Student Council and faculty to the graduating senior who exhibits the highest performance in school spirit, leadership, scholarship, and citizenship.
As per Bismarck tradition, the graduates handed out flowers to family members, friends, teachers, and mentors who have supported them, and before, a senior slideshow was shown with pictures of each of the graduates throughout the years.
The high school band under the direction of Dennis Mayberry played the traditional Pomp and Circumstance as the graduates marched in and played a special selection of The Way We Were.
Choir members under the direction of Stacey Burge sang the national anthem.
Bismarck Class of 2021: Amanda Brewer, Baylee Brewster, Maggie Clark, Dylan Cole, Brooke Cureton, Emily Douglas, Mercedes Douglas, Alexia Droege, Jedadiah Gossett, Hunter Grebe, Elisabeth Haler, Chloey Hardy, Kylie Hubbs, Evan Jackson, Lucas Jones, Savana Manhart, Devin McEntire, Kaitlin Naucke, Haley Pesek, Kenzie Pratt-Jaycox, Teagan Ryder, Victoria Shipp, Alex Somraty, Connor Sullivan, Keeven Taliaferro, Gabriel Walters, Ethan Wells, Austin Williams.
