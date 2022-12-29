CMS students collaborate on outdoor classroom garden

Students at Central Middle School (CMS) have been creating a purposeful outdoor space for their school community, and it is “blooming” into fruition. The Outdoor Classroom Garden at CMS was designed by a group of 40 students who met during their advisory period in recent weeks.

This multi-purpose outdoor classroom incorporates native plant flower beds on the theme of host plants for monarchs, butterflies and bees, birds, a “fire garden” that has red, yellow, and orange flowering plants with a circle of stumps for seating, and a space to construct raised beds for herb and vegetable production. There is a meandering pathway through the design, a bird feeding and watering station, bee waterers, and a rock garden.

Since that initial design phase, students have covered the area in cardboard to kill the existing turf, hauled six truckloads of mulch with 5-gallon buckets to cover the area, and completed initial plantings with grants from Monarch Watch, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail and Pheasants Forever with the Pollinator Partnership, and members of Southeast Missouri chapter of WildOnes.

A Missouri Bee Atlas Survey was conducted by summer school classes and MDC Educators to use as a baseline for future surveys. Donations of seeds from a local farm center were gathered and planted in grow bags and soil by summer school classes. Students planted vegetables and herbs, which were then harvested by the Agriculture and FACS classes in the fall, prepared, and consumed. A beautiful bench was built, painted, and donated by the middle school’s Woods classes for use in the garden.

Funds for this project have also been committed from Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and National Agriculture in the Classroom’s CHS Foundation Classroom Grant. Signage indicating the importance of pollinators for food production was donated by the Pollinator Partnership and is featured in the garden along with the Monarch Waystation designation sign. Students recently planted four native trees on campus to host wildlife and create shade, as well.

The objectives of the program (as defined by students, teachers, and administration) include increasing the biodiversity of the schoolyard for the purpose of science curriculum observations (Discover Nature Schools from MDC) and citizen science projects, increasing agricultural literacy in youth at Central Middle School, supply the Family and Consumer Science class with usable products for food preparation, create a space for descriptive writing, reading in a quiet space, photography, art, woodworking, and community service projects.

Education and outreach includes monthly meetings that address skills like making bee habitats, composting, seed saving, and winter-sowing in milk jugs. Students will also participate in citizen science projects like Project FeederWatch and GlobeObserver, among others.

The project was selected for The Budding Botanist Grant, presented by the Klorane Botanical Foundation and KidsGardening, designed to support programs that teach respect for the environment and protect nature through the preservation of plant species and biodiversity. These funds will be used for materials needed so that students can build raised beds and study biodiversity through a project-based learning unit focused on the environmental needs of their community. This project will culminate in a student-designed solution to address one of the community needs they uncover.

“Our partnership with local agencies has been a great help, and our students really enjoy spending time outside in the garden,” said CMS Science teacher Juli Kline. “Most importantly, they have ownership of it.

“We planted a flat of milkweed in the early spring from Monarch Watch, and my fall classes were able to watch three Monarch chrysalises form and emerge,” Kline explained. “They were incredibly excited. Having a space like this at school provides a springboard for many of our environmental lessons and community service projects and is a great asset to our school community.

“Park Hills’ soils and waters have been the subject of improvement plans to limit lead exposure in children and improve impaired waters,” she noted. “This space offers students an opportunity to learn how to be good stewards of the land in our own community.”

The project would not have been possible without support, supplies, and encouragement from MDC Priority Habitat Coordinator Julie Norris; Rachel Settle, former Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever, Inc.; and Quail Forever, now a Private Lands Conservationist with MDC and MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken.

Central R-III School District students and administrators have shared their time and enthusiasm to create a beautiful and purposeful space at middle school, and the participating students and educators look forward to exploring, including the community, and building the new garden for years to come.