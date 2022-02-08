CMU announces fall dean's list

Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:
Brandi Jo Allen of Bonne Terre
Kevin Joseph Andres of Bonne Terre
Cassandra Kaye Ball of Farmington
Zachary David Barnes of Park Hills
Josie Faye Barton of Farmington
Morgan T. Barton of Potosi
Jace Addison Bland of Park Hills
Mary Ellen Blevins of Desloge
Tony Micheal Boekemier of Farmington
Tessa Lauren Brewer of Farmington
Heather Nicole Burns of Bonne Terre
Abbigail Grace Cain of Mineral Point
Amber Dawn Capone of Fredericktown
Lesley Ann Chatman of Farmington
Carson Quinn Clabaugh of Bonne Terre
Kaylee Brieanna Conner of Fredericktown
Barbara Lou Conway of Bonne Terre
Samantha Jean Deaton of Desloge
Jared Ray Degonia of Farmington
Brandon Lee Downard of Farmington
Brittany Michelle Dush of Farmington
Hannah Jo Farley of Park Hills
William Frederick Farr of Bonne Terre
Samantha Alanna Finley of Bonne Terre
Clifford Douglas Fox of Farmington
Lee Ann Fulton of Bonne Terre
Amy Jo Gibbons of Bonne Terre
Alexandria Gibson of Fredericktown
Emilie Nicole Gray of Potosi
Chelsie Lynn Grindstaff of Fredericktown
Marissa Marie Hale of Fredericktown
Randi Lynn Hale of Park Hills
Emily Harris of Desloge
Shelby Nicole Hawkins of Park Hills
Joseph Randall Heffron of Blackwell
Jesse Lee Hootselle of Bonne Terre
Alexander Timothy Huff of Park Hills
Ashley Ann Jarvis of Potosi
Karson Daniel Kekec of Bonne Terre
Joshua Paul Keller of Farmington
Zachary Allen Keller of Fredericktown
Emily Kernan of Fredericktown
Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown
Danyelle Rose Klempert of Park Hills
Emma Marie Lanman of Desloge
Derrick Quinton Lay of Farmington
Jason Lee of Farmington
Jason Michael Mahurin of Desloge
Jacqueline Marie Martin of Park Hills
Kelsey Massey of Park Hills
Crystal Gayle Maxwell of Potosi
Xandar McBride of Leadwood
Sasha Ashley McClure of Fredericktown
Dake Xavier McRaven of Park Hills
Jaclyn Miche of Park Hills
Emily Miller of Farmington
Teri Lynn Moorman of Potosi
Helena Kiersten Nokes of Farmington
Nathan Ray O'Neal of Farmington
Hailey Ann Parish of Park Hills
Bonnie Peery of Leadwood
Samantha Raftery of Bonne Terre
Paul David Reinert of Park Hills
Ryan Alan Retzer of Park Hills
Jessica Schiller of Caledonia
Ella Bryanna Joan Sikes of Fredericktown
Hannah Elayne Smith of Caledonia
Amelia Sproat of Farmington
William Joseph Standiford of Farmington
Emily Taylor Straughan of Farmington
Connor Joseph Sullivan of Bismarck
Jennifer Lee Thomas of Bonne Terre
Amanda Kay Trokey of Farmington
Brandon Tucker of Farmington
Abigail Lynn Vance of Fredericktown
Grace Elaine Veach of Bonne Terre
Keith James Whaley of Park Hills
Mary Angela Wilfong of Fredericktown
Michelle Nicole Young of Desloge