 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CMU announces fall dean's list

  • Updated
  • 0
CMU announces fall dean's list

Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Almost 1,000 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those who met the requirements for recognition:

Brandi Jo Allen of Bonne Terre

Kevin Joseph Andres of Bonne Terre

Cassandra Kaye Ball of Farmington

Zachary David Barnes of Park Hills

Josie Faye Barton of Farmington

Morgan T. Barton of Potosi

Jace Addison Bland of Park Hills

Mary Ellen Blevins of Desloge

Tony Micheal Boekemier of Farmington

Tessa Lauren Brewer of Farmington

People are also reading…

Heather Nicole Burns of Bonne Terre

Abbigail Grace Cain of Mineral Point

Amber Dawn Capone of Fredericktown

Lesley Ann Chatman of Farmington

Carson Quinn Clabaugh of Bonne Terre

Kaylee Brieanna Conner of Fredericktown

Barbara Lou Conway of Bonne Terre

Samantha Jean Deaton of Desloge

Jared Ray Degonia of Farmington

Brandon Lee Downard of Farmington

Brittany Michelle Dush of Farmington

Hannah Jo Farley of Park Hills

William Frederick Farr of Bonne Terre

Samantha Alanna Finley of Bonne Terre

Clifford Douglas Fox of Farmington

Lee Ann Fulton of Bonne Terre

Amy Jo Gibbons of Bonne Terre

Alexandria Gibson of Fredericktown

Emilie Nicole Gray of Potosi

Chelsie Lynn Grindstaff of Fredericktown

Marissa Marie Hale of Fredericktown

Randi Lynn Hale of Park Hills

Emily Harris of Desloge

Shelby Nicole Hawkins of Park Hills

Joseph Randall Heffron of Blackwell

Jesse Lee Hootselle of Bonne Terre

Alexander Timothy Huff of Park Hills

Ashley Ann Jarvis of Potosi

Karson Daniel Kekec of Bonne Terre

Joshua Paul Keller of Farmington

Zachary Allen Keller of Fredericktown

Emily Kernan of Fredericktown

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown

Danyelle Rose Klempert of Park Hills

Emma Marie Lanman of Desloge

Derrick Quinton Lay of Farmington

Jason Lee of Farmington

Jason Michael Mahurin of Desloge

Jacqueline Marie Martin of Park Hills

Kelsey Massey of Park Hills

Crystal Gayle Maxwell of Potosi

Xandar McBride of Leadwood

Sasha Ashley McClure of Fredericktown

Dake Xavier McRaven of Park Hills

Jaclyn Miche of Park Hills

Emily Miller of Farmington

Teri Lynn Moorman of Potosi

Helena Kiersten Nokes of Farmington

Nathan Ray O'Neal of Farmington

Hailey Ann Parish of Park Hills

Bonnie Peery of Leadwood

Samantha Raftery of Bonne Terre

Paul David Reinert of Park Hills

Ryan Alan Retzer of Park Hills

Jessica Schiller of Caledonia

Ella Bryanna Joan Sikes of Fredericktown

Hannah Elayne Smith of Caledonia

Amelia Sproat of Farmington

William Joseph Standiford of Farmington

Emily Taylor Straughan of Farmington

Connor Joseph Sullivan of Bismarck

Jennifer Lee Thomas of Bonne Terre

Amanda Kay Trokey of Farmington

Brandon Tucker of Farmington

Abigail Lynn Vance of Fredericktown

Grace Elaine Veach of Bonne Terre

Keith James Whaley of Park Hills

Mary Angela Wilfong of Fredericktown

Michelle Nicole Young of Desloge

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News