The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean's List.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those recognized:

Mackynze Adams, Farmington

Brandi Jo Allen, Bonne Terre

Derika Shanae Amsden, Farmington

Eugene Bryan Bannister, Park Hills

Theodore Lee Barnhouse, Farmington

Alec Joesph Bell, French Village

Brooklynn Lee Blasingim, Farmington

Mary Ellen Blevins, Desloge

Tessa Lauren Brewer, Farmington

Rachael Nicole Callahan, Potosi

Carson Quinn Clabaugh, Bonne Terre

Brianna Cooley, Potosi

Heather Nichole Cox, Fredericktown

Kaleb Logan Curtis, Farmington

Kaylee Fawn Davis, Farmington

Arya Caroline Downs, Farmington

Allison Christine Drennen, Park Hills

Clifford Douglas Fox, Farmington

Sara Abigail Francis, Farmington

Blair Nicole Franklin, Desloge

Lee Ann Fulton, Bonne Terre

Kyle Joseph Gielow, Bloomsdale

Chasity Nicole Hagerty, Belgrade

Megan Harmon, Potosi

Emily Harris, Desloge

Devin Hattenhauer, Ste. Genevieve

Joseph Randall Heffron, Blackwell

Abigail Brooke Hendrix, Fredericktown

Crystal Michelle Holloway, Fredericktown

Alexander Timothy Huff, Park Hills

Devon Huff, Farmington

Kathryn Hughes, Farmington

Amber Michelle Jones, Potosi

Kaley Noel Kimball, Farmington

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, Fredericktown

Lillian Diane Kohut, Farmington

Anastasiya Andreevn Kondrashova, Potosi

Emma Marie Lanman, Desloge

Jason Michael Lee, Farmington

Macie Jo Lunsford, Fredericktown

Cassandra McCoy, Bonne Terre

Dake Xavier McRaven, Park Hills

Dori Xandra McRaven, Park Hills

Emily Denise Miller, Farmington

Grace McKenna Miller, Farmington

Darrin Thomas Moore, Bonne Terre

Teri Lynn Moorman, Potosi

Schyler MaeLynn Mosier, Potosi

Nathan Ray O'Neal, Farmington

Joseph Ethan Orsburn, Farmington

Reid Noah Pratt, Bonne Terre

Samantha Raftery, Bonne Terre

Jenni Berta Renshaw, Bonne Terre

Jenna E. Sago, Bismarck

Jessica Schiller, Caledonia

Christel Danielle Schrum, Farmington

Mayci Nicole Simmons, Bonne Terre

Parker Anthony Skaggs, Bloomsdale

Alexis Nicole Smith, Bonne Terre

Sunny Renee Smith, Bonne Terre

Hayden Lloyd Sprenkel, Bonne Terre

Kyra Jordan Stegall, Bonne Terre

Katelyn Marie Stevens, St. Genevieve

Owen Jeffery Tripp, Ste. Genevieve

Amanda Kay Trokey, Farmington

Laney Ruthmarie Tucker, Farmington

Abigail Lynn Vance, Fredericktown

Lane A. Wagganer, Fredericktown

Brittany Renee Walker, Doe Run

Hannah Beth Walker, Fredericktown

Millicent Marie Ward, Farmington

Holli Whaley, Farmington

Andrea Marie Wilkerson, Farmington

Madison Marie Wilson, Farmington

Maci Shayne Woods, Desloge

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.