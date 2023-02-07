The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those recognized:
Mackynze Adams, Farmington
Brandi Jo Allen, Bonne Terre
Derika Shanae Amsden, Farmington
Eugene Bryan Bannister, Park Hills
Theodore Lee Barnhouse, Farmington
Alec Joesph Bell, French Village
Brooklynn Lee Blasingim, Farmington
Mary Ellen Blevins, Desloge
Tessa Lauren Brewer, Farmington
Rachael Nicole Callahan, Potosi
Carson Quinn Clabaugh, Bonne Terre
Brianna Cooley, Potosi
Heather Nichole Cox, Fredericktown
Kaleb Logan Curtis, Farmington
Kaylee Fawn Davis, Farmington
Arya Caroline Downs, Farmington
Allison Christine Drennen, Park Hills
Clifford Douglas Fox, Farmington
Sara Abigail Francis, Farmington
Blair Nicole Franklin, Desloge
Lee Ann Fulton, Bonne Terre
Kyle Joseph Gielow, Bloomsdale
Chasity Nicole Hagerty, Belgrade
Megan Harmon, Potosi
Emily Harris, Desloge
Devin Hattenhauer, Ste. Genevieve
Joseph Randall Heffron, Blackwell
Abigail Brooke Hendrix, Fredericktown
Crystal Michelle Holloway, Fredericktown
Alexander Timothy Huff, Park Hills
Devon Huff, Farmington
Kathryn Hughes, Farmington
Amber Michelle Jones, Potosi
Kaley Noel Kimball, Farmington
Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, Fredericktown
Lillian Diane Kohut, Farmington
Anastasiya Andreevn Kondrashova, Potosi
Emma Marie Lanman, Desloge
Jason Michael Lee, Farmington
Macie Jo Lunsford, Fredericktown
Cassandra McCoy, Bonne Terre
Dake Xavier McRaven, Park Hills
Dori Xandra McRaven, Park Hills
Emily Denise Miller, Farmington
Grace McKenna Miller, Farmington
Darrin Thomas Moore, Bonne Terre
Teri Lynn Moorman, Potosi
Schyler MaeLynn Mosier, Potosi
Nathan Ray O'Neal, Farmington
Joseph Ethan Orsburn, Farmington
Reid Noah Pratt, Bonne Terre
Samantha Raftery, Bonne Terre
Jenni Berta Renshaw, Bonne Terre
Jenna E. Sago, Bismarck
Jessica Schiller, Caledonia
Christel Danielle Schrum, Farmington
Mayci Nicole Simmons, Bonne Terre
Parker Anthony Skaggs, Bloomsdale
Alexis Nicole Smith, Bonne Terre
Sunny Renee Smith, Bonne Terre
Hayden Lloyd Sprenkel, Bonne Terre
Kyra Jordan Stegall, Bonne Terre
Katelyn Marie Stevens, St. Genevieve
Owen Jeffery Tripp, Ste. Genevieve
Amanda Kay Trokey, Farmington
Laney Ruthmarie Tucker, Farmington
Abigail Lynn Vance, Fredericktown
Lane A. Wagganer, Fredericktown
Brittany Renee Walker, Doe Run
Hannah Beth Walker, Fredericktown
Millicent Marie Ward, Farmington
Holli Whaley, Farmington
Andrea Marie Wilkerson, Farmington
Madison Marie Wilson, Farmington
Maci Shayne Woods, Desloge
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.