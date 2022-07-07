COLLEGE NEWS

Bob Jones University

Naomi Goetz, a senior voice performance major from Farmington, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Drury University

Abigail Street, a Bonne Terre student of Fox Senior High School, earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.

Georgia Southern University

Emily Rohan, Farmington, earned at least a 4.0 GPA and carried a minimum of 12 hours for the semester and was named to the Fall President's List. Callie Rohan was named to the Fall Dean's List for earning at least a 3.5 GPA and carrying a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Both were named to the Spring President's List.

Harding University

Jacob Anderson, a sophomore studying history and political science, made the dean's list, having carried 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

McKendree University

Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society.

MidAmerica Nazarene University

The Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester requires 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.5 to 3.99, and it included Makenzie Roever from Bonne Terre.

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Jacob Henderson, a Farmington junior majoring in business and management systems, represented Student Council during the 114th St. Patrick's celebration in Rolla.

Missouri Valley College

The Spring 2022 Dean's List, which requires a 3.3 or higher GPA and at least 12 graded hours for the semester, included Hayden Sprenkel, a senior from Bonne Terre majoring in physical education.

Missouri Western State University

Undergraduates named to the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester must carry 12 hours or more for graded credit and earn a GPA of 4.0 for the President's List, or 3.5 for the Dean's List. Students from the local area included on the lists were: Tycen Gray of Farmington, President's List; Jacob Oyler of Farmington, President's List; Taylor Schwartzkopf of Farmington, Dean's List.

Northwest Missouri State University

To be included on the 2022 Spring Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a GPA of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester: Kayla Pezold, Bonne Terre, Academic; Deanna N. Matthews, Park Hills, Academic; Reese O McGlasson, Ste. Genevieve, President.

Rockhurst University

Spring 2022 Dean's List, which requires a GPA of 3.5 or above, includes Kenzie Jones from Farmington.

Southeast Missouri University

Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown took part in a reception April 22 for her exhibition April 18-29. Spring 2022 BFA Graduating Seniors Exhibitions mark the final work created by the graduating class of Southeast Missouri State University Art and Design students. Works presented will include digital art, graphic design, painting and sculpture.

Southern New Hampshire University

Taylor Donovan of Farmington, Shellie Sebastian of Fredericktown, Daisy Benz of Farmington, and Brandi Willert of Bismarck were named to the Winter 2022 President's List, having earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above while earning at least 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester. The Winter 2022 Dean's List, which requires a GPA of 3.5-3.699, included Nick Nabors of Park Hills, Brady Poucher of Farmington and Makenzie Bollinger of Park Hills.

State Technical College of Missouri

Students who achieved the Dean's List during the spring semester included: from Farmington, Justin Thomas; from Potosi, Cassidy DeClue; from Ste. Genevieve, Mathew Huck and Kaleb Staffen.

University of Alabama

James Goodson of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering during spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8.

University of Evansville

Anna Robbins of Fredericktown has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Robbins is studying archaeology, carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

Haley Thedford and Lilly Combs of Farmington and Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, having earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

University of Alabama

James Goodson of Farmington was named to the dean's list, having achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above.

University of Iowa

Molly Manion of Park Hills, a fourth-year student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majoring in English and creative writing, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. She graduated this spring with a bachelor's degree.

University of Mississippi

Kendall Runzi of French Village was named to the Fall 2021 Chancellor's Honor Roll, having earned a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration this May from the School of Business Administration after majoring in Finance and was named to the Spring Honor Roll.

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Bre'Anna Nunn of Farmington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Brianna Speakar of Farmington, a junior majoring in biological sciences, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences for fall and spring.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

The Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester included junior Gillian Cummins, Farmington, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Washington University

Megan Matlock of Bonne Terre, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Westminster College

Jordan Tinker, a junior from Desloge, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance, having achieved a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.