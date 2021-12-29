COLLEGE NEWS

Central Methodist University

Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown will lead a chapel band under the guidance of Dr. David Witter, director of music ministry education. She is participating in the areas of leader, voice, piano. She is majoring in music ministry.

Mineral Area College

Jenna Simily, a freshman at Mineral Area College, received the Hal Loughary Family Scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.

Missouri State University

Students named to the summer 2021 dean's list earned at least a 3.5 GPA. The list includes Gwen Layton of Farmington and McKenna Moore of Farmington.

Missouri Valley College

Hayden Sprenkel of Bonne Terre, a senior majoring in physical education, has made the Fall 2021 Dean's List, having achieved a 3.3 or higher grade point average and at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Missouri Western State University

Ikechukwu Anthony Chukwuemeke-Oyefia of Park Hills earned a bachelor of science degree in physical education last spring.

University of Central Missouri

Spring commencement exercises May 7-9 saw participation from the following local graduates: Joshua Christopher Politte, Fredericktown and Brett Wampler, Park Hills.

University of Mississippi

Kendall Runzi of French Village was inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Southern New Hampshire University

The summer 2021 president's list earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and earned 12 credits. It included Nick Nabors of Park Hills, Shellie Sebastian of Fredericktown, Daisy Benz of Farmington, and ShaFawn Hodges of Desloge.

The Dean's List of students who accumulated a GPA of 3.5-3.699 and earned 12 credits included Taylor Donovan of Farmington.

