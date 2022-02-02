COLLEGE NEWS

Arkansas State University

The fall 2021 Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists include students who were enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours. The Chancellor’s List requires a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. Local Chancellor's List students include: Olivia Ebert of Fredericktown, Maci Reynolds of Bloomsdale. Local Dean's List students include Alec Black of Bonne Terre and Jadyn Leclere of Ste. Genevieve.

Bob Jones University

Naomi Goetz, a Senior Voice Performance major from Farmington, was named to the Fall 2021 President's List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.

Columbia College

Online students Kimberly Brewer and Lindsey Meyer, both of Sainte Genevieve, were included on the dean's list for the fall semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Drury University

The Fall 2021 Dean's List, which includes students earning GPAs of 3.6 or better on a 4-point scale and completing 12 or more semester hours, included Abigail Street of Bonne Terre, and Laiken Cash and Olivia Piekarski of Farmington.

Fontbonne University

Bonne Terre native Michaela Mason, a full-time undergraduate student majoring in fine arts, was named to the fall 2021 dean's list. Dean’s list honorees must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the semester.

Harding University Dean's list

Jacob Anderson, a freshman studying political science and history, was included on the dean's list carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Linn State Technical College of Missouri

Those who achieved the Dean's List during the 2021 Fall semester are full-time students who earned a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. From Farmington, those students were Mason Berghaus, Lane Redmond and William Thomure. From Ste. Genevieve, those students were Drew Bauman, Brandon Isenman and Drew Metzger.

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Alyssa Roever and Makenzie Roever of Bonne Terre made the Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester, having carried 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.

Northwest Missouri State University

Graduates this fall included, from Farmington, Shawn William Brumfield, M.S.Ed. in Education Leadership K-12.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a GPA of 3.50 or better. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester. Local students included on these rolls include: Bonne Terre, Academic, Kayla K Pezold and Sainte Genevieve, President's, Reese O McGlasson.

Olivet Nazarene University

Remington Ross of Park Hills was named to the dean's list during the recently completed fall 2021 semester, having attained a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale and being a full-time student.

Rockhurst University

Kenzie Jones of Farmington was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Kim Weiss of Bismarck received Master of Science in Nursing degree during fall graduation exercises.

Southern New Hampshire University

The Fall 2021 President's List included full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 or better. Local students meeting the criteria include Nick Nabors of Park Hills, Shellie Sebastian of Fredericktown, Daisy Benz of Farmington and ShaFawn Hodges of Desloge.

Truman State University

Students on the President's List achieved a 4.0 GPA and completed 12 or more semester hours. Local students on the Fall 2021 President's List include Laura Haarmann of Cadet; Lily Borrego, Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Caitlyn Mabry and Kim Ramos of Farmington; Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown; Ali Werner of Ste. Genevieve.

Students on the Fall 2021 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. Local students on the list include Kat Gerhard of Desloge; Alexander Karst, Greg Roberts and ZuZu Smugala of Farmington; Hannah Helvey of Ironton; and Shelby Manes and Mary Roth of Ste. Genevieve.

Fall graduates included Kayli Ann Ballew of Fredericktown, who graduated Summa Cum Laude.

University of the Cumberlands

Matthew Cannaday of Farmington completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Business degree.

University of Evansville

Anna Robbins of Fredericktown was recently named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at the University of Evansville, Indiana. Robbins is studying Archaeology at UE. She carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

University of Iowa

Molly Manion of Park Hills made the dean's list for 2021 fall semester. Manion is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.

University of Wisconsin

Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester includes Gillian Cummins, a sophomore working toward a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, who earned a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Valdosta State University

Chelsey Crocker of Park Hills has earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education (Prekindergarten-Grade 12) during Fall Semester 2021.

Westminster College

The Fall Dean's List included Jordan Tinker from Desloge, a sophomore at Westminster who achieved a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0